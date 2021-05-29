Mariah Carey Shares A Throwback Picture With The Rachel Green Hairdo, Jennifer Responds

Mariah Carey was also infected with "The Rachel" bug! The pop sensation posted a throwback photo on Instagram on Friday, wearing the iconic mid-90s haircut made famous by Friends star Jennifer Aniston. Despite the fact that the choppy multilayered cut inspired a slew of admirers, Carey wasn't thrilled with how she carried it. Fortunately, Aniston herself chimed in with a correction in the comments section of Carey's post. The Fantasy singer was photographed sporting a short black-and-white dress while holding a microphone. Her hair is layered around her face and seems to be held back with a headband at the top of her head. "#FBF A sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo #friends," Carey captioned the photo.

Mariah Carey's Rachel Green look

The post received a lot of attention and people refuted Mariah Carey’s claim that she could not pull off the Friends’ Rachel Green look. But the comment that was the main highlight of Mariah Carey’s Instagram post was from Jennifer Aniston herself. Jennifer Aniston, whose look Mariah Carey had imitated, said that she loved Carey’s look and followed it by a fire emoji. Others also chimed in saying that they loved the look that Mariah Carey was sporting. One person even said that the look Mariah was sporting at the time was her favourite look of the singer. The post received a lot of love and amassed a total of 123k likes and over 1700 comments in under a day with the number still rising steadily.

Mariah Carey’s throwback photo came a day after the Friends Reunion that received a lot of attention. The show has a cult-like following that it has sustained over the ages. When it was announced that the actors were going to come together for a reunion episode, people were obviously extremely excited. The Friends Reunion seems to have lived up to people expectations and has made all its fans feel nostalgic. It is this nostalgia that seems to have prompted Carey to share the picture. Jennifer Aniston in Friends had an iconic look and was considered to be the most fashion-forward of the lot. Thus, it comes as no surprise that people used to imitate her look and in fact, they still do.

IMAGE: MARIAH CAREY AND JENNIFER ANISTON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.