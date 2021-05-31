Marilyn Manson Accused Of Rape And Sexual Abuse In New Lawsuit

Rock singer Marilyn Manson has been accused of raping an ex-girlfriend and forcing her to watch a video of him abusing a young fan. The latest lawsuit filed against Manson, real name Brian Warner, on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after Game of Thrones actor Esme Bianco accused him of rape, sexual abuse, and violence.

According to TMZ, the woman claims in the lawsuit that Manson once showed her a home video he called "Groupie" and kept locked in a safe. She claims Manson told her the video was shot in 1996 after his band performed at the Hollywood Bowl, and that it contains sex acts, humiliation, and a gun.

According to the documents, in the video, Manson tied a young fan to a chair and forced her to drink a glass of a band member's urine while threatening her with a gun and possibly pistol-whipping her. The accuser claims she was scared for her life after watching the video. The woman also claims Manson raped her while she was returning a key to his house. Manson, she claims, pushed her to the ground and raped her while she was face-down. She claims he threatened to kill her after the alleged rape.

Allegations on Marilyn Manson

This isn't the singer's first run-in with the law. Several women accused Marilyn of sexual and psychological abuse a few months ago. Hollywood actors Rachel Wood and Esme Bianca have also come forward to report abuse at the hands of Marilyn. Marilyn was reportedly accused of sexual abuse by his former partner Ashley Morgan Smithline earlier this month. Marilyn, she alleged, was going to cut her and bite her.

She further said that if she 'pissed him off,' he would lock her up in a room. The charges have been refuted by Manson's publicist. He clarified on Instagram that his life and works have sparked controversy. He went on to say that these charges are 'distortions of reality'. He also stated that all of his partnerships have been mutually beneficial. "Regardless of how and why people now choose to misrepresent the past, it is the truth," he said. Take a look at the post below.

Image: Marilyn Manson Instagram

