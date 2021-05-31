Marilyn Monroe Birthday Quiz: Guess These Lesser-known Facts About The Iconic Star

Marilyn Monroe was among the prolific American actors and singers known for her stellar performances in movies and television shows. She began her career as a model and featured in several advertisements and magazines. Soon, she began receiving movie roles in some of the iconic movies. Marilyn Monroe soon became one of Hollywood’s bankable artists. On the occasion of Marilyn Monroe’s birthday, see how well do you know her by taking up her quiz.

Marilyn Monroe Quiz

1. What was Marlyn Monroe’s birth name?

a. Norma Jean Mortenson

b. Anna Miller

c. Mariylm Rae

d. Norta Bay



2. She appeared on the cover page for the first issue of this iconic magazine. Name the magazine.

a. Cosmopolitan

b. Vogue

c. Playboy

d. GQ

3. What was the name of Marilyn Monroe’s mother, who would require frequent hospitalisation?

a. Martha Miller

b. Dorothy Mia

c. Georgia Monroe

d. Gladys Pearl Baker

4. Marilyn married her first husband so that she would not have to go back to her orphanage. Whom did she marry?

a. Jack Dougherty

b. Sam Shepherds

c. Arthur Miller

d. Tennessee Williams

5. In 1962, Marilyn Monroe sang the song, “Happy Birthday to You Mr. President”. Who was that President?

a. Gerald Ford

b. Richard Nixon

c. Dwight Eisenhower

d. John Kennedy

6. What was the name of the character she essayed in "The Seven Year Itch"?

a. Tracy

b. Her character didn’t have a name

c. Sophia

d. Marilyn

7. Marilyn Monroe worked with the popular English-American actor Cary Grant in which movie?

a. Monkey Business

b. Bus Stop

c. The Misfits

d. Love nest

8. In which year did Marilyn Monroe die?

a. 1968

b. 1962

c. 1965

d. 1970

9. Which movie showcased her famous scene of standing and enjoying the breeze as it blew up her white dress?

a. Bus Stop

b. The Seven Years Itch

c. River of No Return

d. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

10. What was the name of Marilyn’s husband who was a baseball player?

a. Lou Gehrig

b. Tom Willams

c. George Geller

d. Joe DiMaggio

11. Her last movie appearance was in The Misfits that was co-written by her husband at that time. Name him.

a. Arthur Miller

b. Tennessee Williams

c. Jack Dougherty

d. Sam Shepherds



Answers-

1-a

2-c

3-d

4-a

5-d

6-b

7-a

8-b

9-b

10-d

11-a

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE MISFITS TRAILER

