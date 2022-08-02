Marilyn Monroe Estate Supports Ana De Armas Amid Accent Outrage; 'Ana Was Great...'

Netflix recently unveiled an all-new trailer for Ana de Armas-starrer film Blonde. Based on the novel by James Carol Oates, Blonde will focus on the legendary Marilyn Monroe's journey from when she entered the film industry in 1945 to how she became the most prominent sex symbol in cinema within no time, thereby exploring the harsh reality of the Hollywood industry that led The Niagara star to lose her sense of identity.

Marilyn Monroe Estate comes in support of Ana de Armas

After the official trailer for the film premiered on July 28, netizens were outraged over Ana de Armas' casting mainly because of her accent. As per the viewers, who have been awaiting the release of Blonde since its announcement, Armas' accent didn't entirely match Monroe's iconic breathy tone. While Monroe's estate has not authorized the film, the group has come out in defence of de Armas' casting.

As per Variety, Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns the Marilyn Monroe Estate, said,

"Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history. Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety!"

Earlier, in a chat with The Times of London, Ana De Armas told that she spent an entire year working on Monroe's accent for Blonde. "It took me nine months of dialect coaching, and practising and some ADR sessions [to get the accent right]. It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried", said the 34-year-old.

The new trailer has Ana de Armas representing most iconic parts of Monroe's life in a new light, exposing issues that are somewhat still present in Hollywood. The trailer also gives glimpses into the actor fighting depression which led to her precocious death from an overdose of barbiturates in 1962, when the actress was only 36 years old and her death was ruled a probable suicide. Watch the trailer here:

Image: Instagram/@ana_d_armas