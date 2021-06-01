Last Updated:

Marilyn Monroe's Fans Pay Tribute On Actor's 95th Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of the 95th birth anniversary of Marilyn Monroe, fans have taken to social media to remember her by sharing her memorable moments and pictures.

Marylin Monroe is considered to be among the iconic film personalities of Hollywood, with a list of evergreen hit films under her belt. The actor enjoys a wide fan following even after decades of her tragic demise. June 1 marks Marilyn Monroe’s birth anniversary and fans all over the world have taken to their social media to remember her on the occasion. They have been paying tributes to the late actor on Twitter by sharing her pictures, while also reminiscing about some of the famous memories of the film star.

Fans remember Marilyn Monroe on her 95th birth anniversary

Within a short span of her film career, Marilyn Monroe had created a massive impact on cinema and pop culture. On the occasion of her birth anniversary, her fans have been enthusiastically sharing their wishes for her on social media, as most of them posted several memorable quotes that she had given during her lifetime. While many of them are quotes of motivation, some also reflect on the diva's nature. Some of them even shared Marilyn Monroe's photos where she is seen holding on to her iconic white dress.

Many netizens also opened up about their own memories relating to Monroe, and how she played a part in influencing their lives. While she had begun her career with modelling, Marilyn eventually went on to star in films and also worked as a singer. Her acting career took of in the 1950’s and she went on to portray various roles that gave her a wide popularity. However, she suddenly passed away on August 4, 1962, and the day received many condolences and tributes from her fans.

Marylin Monroe's movies also include some musicals. Some of her popular movies are Some Like It Hot, The Prince and the Showgirl, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, How to Marry a Millionaire and many more. She had last starred in Something's Got to Give, which remained unfinished due to her death. While the film did not officially release, many of its footages were eventually made public for her fans.

