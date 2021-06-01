Marilyn Monroe's Fans Pay Tribute On Actor's 95th Birth Anniversary

Marylin Monroe is considered to be among the iconic film personalities of Hollywood, with a list of evergreen hit films under her belt. The actor enjoys a wide fan following even after decades of her tragic demise. June 1 marks Marilyn Monroe’s birth anniversary and fans all over the world have taken to their social media to remember her on the occasion. They have been paying tributes to the late actor on Twitter by sharing her pictures, while also reminiscing about some of the famous memories of the film star.

Fans remember Marilyn Monroe on her 95th birth anniversary

Within a short span of her film career, Marilyn Monroe had created a massive impact on cinema and pop culture. On the occasion of her birth anniversary, her fans have been enthusiastically sharing their wishes for her on social media, as most of them posted several memorable quotes that she had given during her lifetime. While many of them are quotes of motivation, some also reflect on the diva's nature. Some of them even shared Marilyn Monroe's photos where she is seen holding on to her iconic white dress.

Marylin Monroe would have been 95 today ! She was born on june 1st 1926. Marylin Monroe aurait eu 95 ans aujourd'hui. Elle était née le 1 juin 1926.

A beauty. Une beauté.#picoftheday #photooftheday #beauty #beau #actress #film #diamondmonroe #Legend #remember pic.twitter.com/nxKiDXbcVU — 𝕲𝖔𝖐𝖚 𝖉𝖊𝖘 𝕱𝖗𝖆𝖎𝖘𝖊𝖘 𝖛𝖔𝖓 𝕭𝖆𝖞𝖊𝖗𝖓 (@klainedamorire) June 1, 2021

Happy heavenly birthday to #MarylinMonroe born Norma Jeane Mortenson; June 1, 1926 – August 4, 1962 pic.twitter.com/8Biz4HZ1tH — La femme merveilleuse invisible (@larwoolf) June 1, 2021

“Always, Always, Always Believe In Yourself, Because If You Don't, Then Who Will, Sweetie? So Keep Your Head High, Keep Your Chin Up, And Most Importantly, Keep Smiling, Because Life's A Beautiful Thing And There's So Much To Smile About.” 🤍



- Marylin Monroe #quoteoftheday pic.twitter.com/hDQQ308tUo — lia ∞ ♡ ⚯͛ (@lia_bronte) May 24, 2021

Many netizens also opened up about their own memories relating to Monroe, and how she played a part in influencing their lives. While she had begun her career with modelling, Marilyn eventually went on to star in films and also worked as a singer. Her acting career took of in the 1950’s and she went on to portray various roles that gave her a wide popularity. However, she suddenly passed away on August 4, 1962, and the day received many condolences and tributes from her fans.

Marylin Monroe’s friendship with Ella Fitzgerald. Monroe’s voice coach told her to listen to Fitzgerald and she loved it but found out venues wouldn’t let her play cause she was black. Marylin said if they let her play she’d buy front row tickets. They soon became friends. https://t.co/AWGwQ2uelO pic.twitter.com/P7Mn0mYn7l — Izzy (@izzysaks) May 25, 2021

I am good, but not an angel. I do sin, but I am not the devil. -Marilyn Monroe #quote — Daily Life Quotes (@Life__Quotes) May 30, 2021

Marilyn Monroe pulling up to her apartment building at Doheny and Cynthia in West Hollywood in 1953. Miraculously the building is still there today. pic.twitter.com/ZzRFsIEoew — Vintage Los Angeles (@alisonmartino) May 30, 2021

"A wise girl knows her limits, a smart girl knows that she has none"...

- Marilyn Monroe pic.twitter.com/AdzqfRPlin — Lela Datunashvili (@Leliko_D) May 30, 2021

Marylin Monroe's movies also include some musicals. Some of her popular movies are Some Like It Hot, The Prince and the Showgirl, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, How to Marry a Millionaire and many more. She had last starred in Something's Got to Give, which remained unfinished due to her death. While the film did not officially release, many of its footages were eventually made public for her fans.

IMAGE: MARILYN MONROE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.