Marion Cotillard And Adam Driver's 'Annette' To Open Cannes Film Festival 2021

The Cannes Film Festival 2021 which is going to open on July 6 this year instead of May, will open with Leos Carax’s Annette. The film features Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver in lead roles. This is Leo Carax’s first film in English which will premiere at the festival. His film called Holy Motors premiered in Cannes, nine years ago.

The official social media page of the Cannes Film Festival on Twitter announced that the festival will open with Leo Carax’s Annette. In the tweet, they wrote, “ANNETTE by Leos Carax, starring Marion Cotillard & Adam Driver, will premiere internationally for the Opening of the 74th Festival de Cannes on July 6th and will simultaneously be released in French cinemas! #Cannes2021 @charlegillibert @TribusP”. Take a look at the announcement tweet below.

Leos Carax’s Annette revolves around the story of Henry, a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humour, and Ann who is a famous singer. In the spotlight, they appear to be a happy, healthy, and glamourous couple but the birth of their first child who is a mysterious girl with exceptional destiny changes their lives. The film is produced by Charles Gillibert, Paul-Dominique Vacharasinthu, and Driver, in association with Amazon Studios, Arte, and Canal+. Annette will be distributed in France by UGC and by Amazon in the US. Kinology is handling international rights.

In a media statement, Cannes General Delegate Thierry Frémaux said "We couldn’t have dreamed of a more beautiful reunion with cinema and the silver screen, in the Palais des festivals where films come to assert their splendor”. More to the point, he added that Carax’s movie is an expression of powerful gestures and mysterious alchemies that make the secret of cinema’s modernity and eternity.

"Every Leos Carax film is an event. And this one delivers on its promises!" said Cannes Festival President Pierre Lescure. More to the point, he added that Annette is the gift that lovers of cinema, music, and culture were hoping for, one that everyone has been yearning for during the past year. Leos Carax is known for making projects like Boy Meets Girl, Bad Blood, The Lovers on the Bridge, Pola X, and Merde.

