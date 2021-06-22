Mark Hamill Celebrates Carrie Fisher's Inclusion In Hollywood Walk Of Fame With A Post

In June 2021, it was announced that 38 entertainment professionals will receive the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022. Out of the 38 entertainment professionals, Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher is also one of the honorees. Her Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill took to his Twitter account and celebrated the occasion of the popular actor getting a star in Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. Along with the note, he shared many photos of the on-screen brother and sister together. Many of Carrie Fisher's fans commented on the post and expressed their astonishment as to how the actor just became a part of Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Mark Hamill in his post congratulated all the honorees and expressed his love and affection for his space sister, Carrie Fisher. In the post he wrote, “I congratulate & salute all 38 new #HollywoodWalkOfFame honorees-Welcome to the neighbourhood! Much love & a very special 1-finger salute to the incomparable, hilarious & irreverent force of nature that was my space sis Carrie Fisher. Her star will blaze from here to eternity. ”. He posted many photos of him and Carrie from their earlier times as well as from recent times. He also posted a photo of the star of Hollywood Walk of Fame in which Carrie Fisher’s name is engraved.

Many fans of Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill commented on the Twitter post and praised Cassie Fisher. One of the fans wrote, “It makes me sad to see her beautiful face only to know she is with our Lord in Heaven now! She was an outstanding actress in the Star Wars Series! There was Nothing she couldn't do or portray. An Amazing Woman! Hugely Missed ”. Another Fan wrote, “Mark, I wouldn't imagine Carrie didn't have a star on the Walk Of Fame! I'm glad was finally done justice to her!”. Another fan posted a photo of Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher and wrote, “From time to time there is a special love in a galaxy not far away that never ends. #SpaceSiblingsLukeAndLeia Great that our princess finally got her star!! Wonder what funny Carrie-joke she told her fellow angels…”.

Hollywood Walk of Fame

Along with Carrie Fisher, the other honorees who will have their names in Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022 are Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Michael B, Jordon, Helen Hunt, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson, Peter Krause, Byron Allen, Black Eyed Peas and many more. Carrie Fisher will receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame posthumously.

Carrie Fisher's death

Carrie Fisher died on December 27, 2016, due to cardiac arrest. Carrie suffered a medical emergency when she was on a commercial flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23, 2016. She remained in the intensive care unit of UCLA Medical Center for four days before she succumbed to her medical condition.

