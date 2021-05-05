Mark Hamill Celebrates 'Star Wars Day' In A Quirky Manner; Netizens Respond

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill took to Twitter in order to celebrate Star Wars day quite recently. As one will soon see, Mark Hamill's Twitter post sees the actor/producer coming to a realization that he will probably never be a part of a film franchise that may get its own day. This thought was shared by Hamill himself, who was simply showcasing his unique sense of humour. Soon after the same, several May the Fourth memes came flooding in as responses to Hamill's tweet.

Mark Hamill celebrates Star Wars Day:

I'm beginning to accept the fact that I'll probably never do another movie that gets its own day.#MayTheFourthBeWithYou_Once_In_A_Lifetime pic.twitter.com/R6CrudU2Qo — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 4, 2021

Not too long after that, several members of the Twitterati shared their own May The Fourth memes online. Some of those came from parents who thanked Hamill for his humanitarian efforts, while some came from Indian Star Wars fans themselves, requesting him to spend some time with them online. On the other hand, Stat Trek actor LeVar Burton also had a post of his own to share on the occasion.

The Twitterati responds to Mark Hamill's Twitter post about Star Wars Day:

Mark 5 huge Star Wars nerds are congregating to celebrate all things Star Wars. It will make our DAY if you could come by for even a few seconds. Pls pls pls! pic.twitter.com/fNgxMIlT1A — Sahil Shah ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@SahilBulla) May 4, 2021

But you had one that got a whole season pic.twitter.com/8DghGWZwrs — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 4, 2021

But think of all the great clothing you would’ve missed out on pic.twitter.com/QoQHDmgkge — StayAtHomeBrad (@brad_stay) May 4, 2021

A little about Star Wars Day:

Every year, in order to celebrate the works of George Lucas, the creator of Star Wars, May 4th is observed as Star Wars Day. May 4th is the day that has been chosen by the fans since phonetically, May 4th sounds like 'May the force'. The same is a part of the iconic Star Wars phrase "May The Force be with you".