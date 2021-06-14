Mark Hamill Hails Father Of Toddler For His "Jedi Parenting Skills"; Shares Video

Mark Hamill's Twitter followers quite recently got to see the Star Wars icon share a video of a father pretending to have Jedi powers in order to entertain his toddler son. The video sees the father pulling the cradle towards himself via his leg and then pushing it away afterwards, creating the illusion that he has supernatural abilities. The video in question also sees the child bursting into joyful laughter as and when the father performs the act. While sharing the video in question, the cultural icon hailed the father for his ability to bring joy to his child's life. Mark Hamill's latest Twitter post can be found below.

Mark Hamill's Twitter post ft. the "Jedi dad":

THIS IS THE WAY to raise a child. Love the dad pretending to have Jedi powers & his child's unbridled joy!

(have to confess I still occasionally wave my arm at the supermarket automatic doors to "open" them, to reassure myself I have The Force in real life)#DelusionalBut_FUN😜 https://t.co/UXQ0CHL2Zk — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 12, 2021

About Mark Hamill's movies:

Mark Hamill, who is best known for playing the character of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film series, has also starred in films like Kingsman: The Secret Service, Child's Play, The Big Red One, and Village of the Damned, amongst others. His last appearance as his Star Wars character was during the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, where a de-aged Luke Skywalker, along with his famous mechanical companion, R2D2, was seen taking Baby Yoda (Who also goes by the name of Gogru) away to a galaxy far, far away, setting the stage for the Skywalker Saga. Information regarding future Mark Hamill movies will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

A peek into Mark Hamill's latest Instagram posts:

