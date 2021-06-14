Last Updated:

Mark Hamill Hails Father Of Toddler For His "Jedi Parenting Skills"; Shares Video

Mark Hamill hails the father of a toddler for his "Jedi parenting skills" while sharing a video of the duo having a moment with each other. Read on for more.

Mark Hamill's Twitter followers quite recently got to see the Star Wars icon share a video of a father pretending to have Jedi powers in order to entertain his toddler son. The video sees the father pulling the cradle towards himself via his leg and then pushing it away afterwards, creating the illusion that he has supernatural abilities. The video in question also sees the child bursting into joyful laughter as and when the father performs the act. While sharing the video in question, the cultural icon hailed the father for his ability to bring joy to his child's life. Mark Hamill's latest Twitter post can be found below.

Mark Hamill, who is best known for playing the character of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film series, has also starred in films like Kingsman: The Secret Service, Child's Play, The Big Red One, and Village of the Damned, amongst others. His last appearance as his Star Wars character was during the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, where a de-aged Luke Skywalker, along with his famous mechanical companion, R2D2, was seen taking Baby Yoda (Who also goes by the name of Gogru) away to a galaxy far, far away, setting the stage for the Skywalker Saga. Information regarding future Mark Hamill movies will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

