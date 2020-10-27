Mark Hamill Shares Sunday Activity List: 'Watched Trump Throwing A Fit, Voted For Biden'

Actor Mark Hamill recently took to his Twitter handle to give fans a glimpse of his ‘Fun-day Sunday’. The actor, in his tweet, mentioned that he and his family watched Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and later watched Donald Trump throwing a snit-fit over such tough questions as - ‘What are your plans if re-elected?’. Take a look at Mark Hamill’s post.

Mark Hamill votes for Biden

Sunday was FUNDAY! My entire socially-distanced family watched a Double Feature: BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIE FILM starring Rudy Giuliani & 60 MINUTES with soon-to-be EX-Prez throwing a snit-fit over such tough questions as "What are your plans if re-elected?" And then #WeVOTED!

🗳️☑️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/293EJu0Hpn — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 26, 2020

The actor added that his day ended by casting his vote in favour of Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris. Mark Hamill also shared a picture with his wife and pet dogs, which features the actor posing with a sticker on his forehead, which says, ‘Vote for Biden’. However, it seems like Mark Hamill’s fans chose Donald Trump over Biden, as they explained the reason behind voting for Trump. Take a look at how fans reacted.

Fans react

I voted for Trump, I hope that this does not get hated on. I just think he is actually doing his job. Anyway, I hope that this does not make you think little of me. I am still a huge fan, even if we don't agree on everything. Hope you are well and have a great day! :) — CommanderDorr (@commanderdorr) October 26, 2020

My husband, daughter, Son-in-law and myself voted Biden/Harris and Blue down the ballot. My 85 yr old Mom and 57 yr old Brother are going to vote the same pic.twitter.com/HuCwN2ue1x — Sunny (@Sunnywithdogs) October 26, 2020

I haven’t seen the Borat movie, but wasn’t that interview something?? To think that, THAT was The President Of The United States behaving that way...it was like watching a child!! Don’t get me started on that “Health Care Plan” book..lol!!! — Janette Whittemore ⁷💜 (@JanetteWhittem1) October 26, 2020

However, Mark Hamill is not the only celebrity who has urged fans to cast their vote for Biden and Harris. Last week, actor Jennifer Aniston shared that she has cast a ballot for Joe Biden and implored fans not to vote for Kanye West. Jennifer Aniston shared a series of pictures on Instagram, which feature the actor casting her vote for Biden’s party. Take a look.

US Presidential Elections 2020

The United States Presidential Election 2020 is scheduled to take place on November 3, which will mark the 59th quadrennial presidential election of America. This year, President Donald Trump is seeking to run the office for a second term from the Republican ticket. Meanwhile, Biden has been elected as a Presidential candidate by the Democrats. The elected President of the country can serve two elected four-year terms in the White House. More so, he/she can serve two additional years if an individual becomes President through the order of succession.

