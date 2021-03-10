Mark Hamill Still Cringes Every Time He Sees The Popular Luke Skywalker Meme

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill addressed a popular Luke Skywalker meme from the set of Star Wars: A New Hope, that shows the young Jedi pointing his lightsaber directly at his face. The meme reads: "Handed the most dangerous weapon in the galaxy — Immediately points at face." Mark Hamill has shared the meme on Twitter while claiming he "doesn't even remember" filming the scene in question.

Mark Hamill's reaction to the popular Luke Skywalker meme

Hamill responded to the meme saying, "This makes me cringe every time I see it!". He further added, "I don't remember doing this in the movie. I think it's just an on-set production still, otherwise Obi-Wan wouldn't look so remarkably unconcerned." Take a look at his tweet below.

The actual scene does not have Luke Skywalker directly looking into the lightsaber as he is in the meme. Twitter fans of the actor, used the meme and changed it with hilarious results. One fan even went ahead and posted the actual scene that didn't feature Hamill pointing the lightsaber at his face. Take a look at some of the Star Wars fans hilarious reactions here!

I’ve gone so far as to take video evidence. Luke did not aim the lightsaber at his own face. That was indeed a production photo. So that was young Mark Hamill looking into the lightsaber.

Luke Skywalker points it in Obiwan’s face. pic.twitter.com/zs24Ftb9ay — John - always stands w/ BLM (@Johtus1288) March 8, 2021

Even my kids know how to treat a lightsaber. pic.twitter.com/L3vZX3BH0J — Jason Glisson (@jasonglisson) March 9, 2021

Mark Hamill delights Star Wars fans with a throwback birthday cake from A New Hope

Last week, Mark Hamill took to Twitter and explained a fan query about a set photo from Star Wars: A New Hope, which features a birthday cake. He wrote, "While shooting on location for the original #StarWars in Tunisia-North Africa, Gary Kurtz, George Lucas [and] I raised a styrofoam cup half-filled with warm champagne to toast Alec Guinness on his 62nd birthday. That was on Friday, April 2nd 1976. (I Googled it)."

Hamill explained that he and the cast were toasting to the late Star Wars actor Alec Guiness' 62nd birthday. Guinness, in several interviews, said that he did not really understand A New Hope when it was in production, but was greatly pleased with the end result. Take a look at the tweet here!

While shooting on location for the original #StarWars in Tunisia-North Africa, Gary Kurtz, George Lucas & I raised a styrofoam cup half-filled with warm champagne to toast Alec Guinness on his 62nd birthday. That was on Friday, April 2nd 1976. (I Googled it) ðŸŽ‚ðŸ¾#TrueStory https://t.co/oA6yZiiaV9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 2, 2021

Mark Hamill appeared in Star Wars Episodes 4-9 as Luke Skywalker and recently reprised his role in the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian for a digitally de-aged cameo scene. Mark has been buzzing about his Luke Skywalker character ever since his last appearance in The Mandalorian.