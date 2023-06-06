Mark Hamill Talks About Retiring As Luke Skywalker: They Don't Need The Character

Mark Hamill recently revealed he is retiring from his legendary Star Wars character Luke Skywalker. In an interview, the actor talked about the franchise not needing the character anymore. Hamill also added that he is happy to be remembered as Luke.

Talking to CBS News about reprising the much-loved role, Hamill said, “Well, you never say never, but I just don’t see any reason to. Let me put it that way: I mean, they have so many stories to tell, they don’t need Luke anymore." The actor further said, "I had my time, and that’s good. But that’s enough.” Hamill also remained modest about his influence on popular culture. He said he didn’t intend to be known for anything but it’s better than being regarded as the finest actor to have ever played Adolph Hitler. Luke is at least a good person.

Everything about Mark Hamill's journey in Star Wars Universe

(Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker | Image: Disney)

Hamill's decision to leave the role doesn’t come as a surprise, especially in light of Luke's contentious demise in The Last Jedi. However, the actor later did appear in The Rise of Skywalker in 2019 as a Force ghost. Hamill also portrayed a younger Luke using motion capture and de-aging techniques in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Despite this, Hamill didn't say the Star Wars universe as a whole was his final project because he is also renowned for lending his voice to other characters in earlier films. Hamill, along with Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, served as the face of George Lucas' original Star Wars trilogy. It was released between 1977-1983.

On the work front, Mark Hamill can be seen in The Machine. It is a comedy film by Bert Kreischer about his experiences with the Russian Mafia in college. The movie is currently playing in theatres.