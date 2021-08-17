Mark O’Brien On Watching His Debut Feature , The Righteous In Theatre: "I Feel Different"

Mark O’Brien is a popular American actor and director best known for his performance in Republic of Doyle, Goalie, Halt, Catch Fire and others. As the actor recently received the privilege to enjoy watching his film, The Righteous in a theatre, he revealed how it felt after hearing the sound clapping and cheering of the live audience.

Mark O’Brien: “I feel different. I feel a bit surreal”

According to the reports by The Hollywood Reporter, The Darkest Minds actor talked about the time he watched his movie with a live audience at the Fantasia Film Festival held in Montreal. “I’m getting on a plane riding on a high. I feel different. I feel a bit surreal, not even over my movie coming out, but that I watched it in a theater”, he stated.

As numerous film festivals were cancelled or delayed during the pandemic, Mark O’Brien confessed how he doubted that his movie would ever reach the cinema screens. He mentioned, “This was literally the greatest professional and personal thrill of my entire life.”. Speaking more about his movie, he revealed how he spent a year viewing the film in parts or entirely on his laptop or in the editing room and stated how it was thrilling to finally watch it at the Fantasia Film Festival. He stated, “This is a different film and the film I wanted to make and wasn’t completely conscious of. That’s why we make films, to share the experience. And that’s vital because the passion of filmmakers will dwindle without theaters.”.

The actor also talked about how he took different turns with the genre in order to leave the audience wanting to lean in, he explained-

If I pinned myself when I was making the movie, then I would have given the audience an expectation of what’s going to happen. And the whole point of this movie is you don’t know what’s coming.

Stating further about how he took his struggle positively, he concluded, “I know what it’s like to struggle as an actor and I know what it’s like to struggle as a filmmaker — I’m 37 and I’ve been trying to make a movie since I was 18 — so it’s a joy to be able to be able to struggle and to struggle.”.

IMAGE: MARK O'BRIEN FACEBOOK

