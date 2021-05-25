Mark Ronson And Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace's 'ring Pics' Fuel Engagement Rumours

Mark Ronson, a popular British-American record producer and a songwriter, has been reportedly dating one of Meryl Streep’s children, Grace Jane Gummer, since last year. The two of them are often seen together and they were recently spotted together that sparked their engagement rumours as Grace Jane Gummer was seen wearing a ring in her left hand.

Is Mark Ronson about to be Meryl Streep’s son-in-law?

According to reports by Page Six, Mark Ronson might reportedly become Meryl Streep’s son-in-law as he was seen together with her daughter Grace Jane Gummer with a ring on her hand. In one of the photos, Mark Ronson can be seen wearing an overcoat with a blue coloured shirt and white tee inside. On the other hand, Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Jane Gummer can be seen in a beige overcoat with a pair of black jeans and a black t-shirt underneath. She was also seen wearing a chain around her neck as she walked together on the road with Mark holding hands. The photo also gave a magnified glimpse of Grace's hand that sported a large engagement ring that became a buzz all over the internet in no time. In the next photo, they both can be seen kissing each other as they were spotted by the paparazzi.

Meryl Streep’s husband Don Gummer, who is a famous American sculptor, is the father of Grace Jane Gummer. Meryl Streep’s children include a son and three daughters namely Henry Wolfe Gummer, Mary Willa Gummer, Louisa Jacobson Gummer and Grace Jane Gummer.

Meryl Streep’s career

Meryl Streep began her career in 1975 when she started acting in plays and later moved to New York and received a chance to be a part of many other stage shows and plays. She then appeared in movies such as Julia, The Deer Hunter, The Seduction of Joe Tynan, The French Lieutenant's Woman, Falling in Love, Out of Africa, etc and even received several awards and accolades for her spectacular performances in the films. She also became a part of a variety of television shows simultaneously while working in films. Some of her TV shows include Great Performances, Makers: Women Who Make America, The Roosevelts, The Deadliest Season and many more. She is presently been gearing up for her upcoming American black comedy movie, Don’t Look Up which is slated to release this year on Netflix.

IMAGE: GRACE JANE GUMMER TWITTER, MARK RONSON INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.