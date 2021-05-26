Last Updated:

Mark Ruffalo Apologises For Posts On Israel-Palestine Conflict, Calls It 'inflammatory'

Mark Ruffalo apologised for his posts on the Israel-Palestine conflict and called it 'inflammatory'. The 'Avengers' star posted his statement on Twitter.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Mark Ruffalo, Israel, Palestine

Image: Mark Ruffalo/ Instagram/PTI


Mark Ruffalo has issued an apology after using the word ‘genocide’ for Israel amid the recent clash with Palestine. The Hollywood actor expressed his regret for the statement, calling it ‘inflammatory’ and ‘disrespectful’. He also stated that it was time to ‘avoid hyperbole.’

Mark Ruffalo apologises for comment on Israel-Palestine comment

Mark Ruffalo stated that he had ‘reflected’ and wanted to apologise for his posts. The Avengers star termed the posts during 'the recent Israel/Hamas fighting as ‘not accurate and that it was being used to ‘justify anti-semitism.'

Ruffalo had on May 11 shared a news report, stating that 1500 Palestinians faced expulsion and about 200 protestors being injured and also highlighted the deaths of children.

The 11-day war between Israel and Hamas led to the deaths of 250 persons, mostly Palestinians, apart from tremendous destruction in the impoverished coastal region. The Israel bombardment of Gaza also caused injuries to over 1900 people and the list also includes 66 children.

The ceasefire was announced by both parties, effective from Friday. Meanwhile, authorities were conducting an assessment of the damage caused due to th 11-day war. The people of the Gaza region were cleaning up stores and other establishments and the displaced families were returning home.  

The bombardment led to damage to 53 school, 6 hospitals, 11 primary healthcare centres, and the central COVID-testing laboratory. The electricity supply has been reduced by 45 per cent as five of the ten power stations were damaged.

As per United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), there was the destruction of 258 buildings with homes and businesses and that 770 homes were not habitable anymore.

First Published:
