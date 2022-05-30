Mark Ruffalo, HBO Sued Over Location Fire During 2019 Shoot Of 'I Know This Much Is True'

Mark Ruffalo and HBO have landed themselves in legal trouble over a fire that erupted on the sets of their miniseries I Know This Much Is True. According to a TMZ report, the network and the superstar are being sued for a 2019 fire that destroyed an upstate New York car dealership being used as a filming location.

As per the lawsuit obtained by the publication, people who claim to live near the affected spot have stated that the fire exposed them to 'harmful toxins and carcinogens', apart from damaging their homes. Its also alleged that the makers haven't done much to clean the fire site, mentioning it remained an "uncovered and unabated debris pile, toxin spill and wind-driven dust and gaseous dispersion."

Mark Ruffalo and HBO sued over location fire amid shoot of their miniseries

In the documents, the neighbours have claimed that Ruffalo, who was also an executive producer apart from starring in the series, and HBO are to blame for the mishap. They stated that the set was a 'powder keg' due to kerosene, heating oil and other flammable materials that were being kept at the location. The folks alleged they continue to face 'emotional and physical injuries', and therefore, were claiming millions in damages.

According to Deadline, the owner of the car dealership has previously sued Calling Grace Production, the company behind the series for the fire. It is not yet clear if the issue has been resolved.

More about Mark Ruffalo's I Know This Much Is True

Mark Ruffalo, who served as an executive producer on I Know This Much Is True, starred in dual roles of identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. Co-written and directed by Derek Cianfrance, the series is based on the 1998 novel of the same name by Wally Lamb. It premiered on HBO on May 10, 2020, and received a positive response from critics. The series also starred Melissa Leo, John Procaccino, Rob Huebel, and Michael Greyeyes, among others in pivotal roles.

For his stint in the series, Ruffalo went on to bag his second Emmy Award and first win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series. The actor will now be seen alongside Toni Collette and Naomi Ackie among others in Parasite director Bong Joon Ho's next untitled film.