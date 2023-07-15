Last Updated:

Mark Ruffalo, Joey King: Celebs Picket In Support Of The WGA, SAG-AFTRA Strikes

The SAG-AFTRA announced an indeifinte actors' strike which is now in motion alongside the already ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood.

Allison Janney
I, Tonya actress Allison Janney was pictured outside the Warner Bros. Studio in Los Angeles, with a 'SAG-AFTRA on strike!' sign. 

Mark Ruffalo
The incredible Hulk Mark Ruffalo has been picketing in support of the WGA strike for a while now. Here, he is pictured outside the NBC building in New York City.

Joey King
The Kissing Booth actress Joey King came out in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike joining picketers outside Warner Bros. in Los Angeles.

Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson is pictured here with Marissa Jaret Winkour in support of the WGA strike outside the Silvercup Studios in New York City.

Seth Meyers
Comedian and television host Seth Meyers was pictured in New York, also supporting the writers' strike. 

Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis stepped out in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike in front of NBC Universal in New York City. His hoodie reads 'We need leaders'. 

Rob Lowe
9-1-1: Lone Star actor Rob Lowe was also pictured joining protests outside of a Los Angeles studio.

Dylan McDermott
Dylan McDermott was pictured joining the picketeering line in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike, outside Netflix, in Los Angeles.

Chloe Fineman
Babylon star Chloe Fineman joined in, in support of the twin strikes, outside the Warner Bros.studios in Los Angeles.

Constance Zimmer
Boston Legal actor Constance Zimmer was seen picketering for the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in Los Angeles, California. 

