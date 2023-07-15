Mark Ruffalo, Joey King: Celebs Picket In Support Of The WGA, SAG-AFTRA Strikes

Quick links:
I, Tonya actress Allison Janney was pictured outside the Warner Bros. Studio in Los Angeles, with a 'SAG-AFTRA on strike!' sign.
The incredible Hulk Mark Ruffalo has been picketing in support of the WGA strike for a while now. Here, he is pictured outside the NBC building in New York City.
The Kissing Booth actress Joey King came out in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike joining picketers outside Warner Bros. in Los Angeles.
Pete Davidson is pictured here with Marissa Jaret Winkour in support of the WGA strike outside the Silvercup Studios in New York City.
Comedian and television host Seth Meyers was pictured in New York, also supporting the writers' strike.
Jason Sudeikis stepped out in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike in front of NBC Universal in New York City. His hoodie reads 'We need leaders'.
9-1-1: Lone Star actor Rob Lowe was also pictured joining protests outside of a Los Angeles studio.
Dylan McDermott was pictured joining the picketeering line in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike, outside Netflix, in Los Angeles.
Babylon star Chloe Fineman joined in, in support of the twin strikes, outside the Warner Bros.studios in Los Angeles.