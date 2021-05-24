Mark Ruffalo Joins Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe In 'Poor Things' By Yorgos Lanthimos

Scottish writer Alasdair Gray published his novel Poor Things in 1992. It won the Guardian Fiction Prize and the Whitbread Novel Award in the same year. Now, Searchlight Pictures, Film 4, and Element Pictures are adapting the book into a feature film. Now, a new name has been added to the team.

Mark Ruffalo joins Poor Things cast with Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe

According to Variety, Emmy Winner and three times Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo has been tapped to play a pivotal role in Poor Things. He joins Academy Award winner Emma Stone and four-time nominee Willem Dafoe. The adaptation will be directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, who also produces the project. The script is written by Tony McNamara, who ventured with the filmmaker in critically acclaimed The Favorite that earned McNamara an Oscar nomination for co-writing the screenplay The movie also featured Stone with Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman in her Best Actress Academy Award-winning role.

Poor Things takes place in the Victorian era and tells a Frankenstein-esque story. It is described as a tale of "love, discovery, and scientific daring," centering around a young woman named Bella Baxter, played by Emma Stone. She is bought back to life by an unconventional but brilliant scientist. Along with starring Stone will finance the project under her Fruit Tree banner. Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures, which has produced all of Lanthimos’ English-language films, will bankroll the feature adaptation.



Mark Ruffalo was last seen on the big screen in the legal thriller film Dark Waters. He played a dual role in the drama television limited series I Know This Much Is True. His performance earned him an Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award.

Ruffalo recently wrapped up filming The Adam Project, a science fiction film on Netflix. It features Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Kenner, Alex Mallari Jr., and Walker Scobell. He has a guest voice role in Marvel's upcoming animated series What If...? on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor will also reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character Bruce Banner / Hulk in She-Hulk series starring Tatiana Maslany in the titular role as Jennifer Walters.

IMAGE: MARKRUFFALO INSTAGRAM

