Mark Ruffalo On 2yrs Of Avengers: Endgame: 'Love You All 3000, Can't Wait For What's Next'

Actor Mark Ruffalo seemed delighted to celebrate the two-year completion of the hit film Avengers: Endgame. At the time of the film's release, fans of the Marvel Cinematic universe created a huge hype for the film. Endgame was touted to be the last film that would complete the arc of the Avengers when they battled one last time against Thanos. The previous films had all served as a major build-up to the film creating enormous excitement among fans of the franchise. Thus, upon release, Avengers: Endgame broke several records and became the highest grosser for that year.

Mark Ruffalo on 2 years of Avengers: Endgame

Hence, Mark Ruffalo shed light on the glorious moment that became historic for the fans of Avengers. The actor played Hulk in the universe and went on to portray a definitive character arc for him as Bruce Banner and Hulk. Fans loved his performance and lauded him with praise and appreciation. Mark Ruffalo shared a picture of the actors and director on his feed and wrote a long note expressing the sheer joy he felt for the 2-year completion of Endgame.

The actor in his post writes that he cannot believe that it has been 2 years since the release of Avengers: Endgame. He further added the “I Love you 3000” dialogue to pay an ode to Tony Stark's character who sacrifices himself in the film for the greater good. Fans of the Cinematic universe seemed very impressed with his line and associated a major reference to the film with that dialogue. Further on, Mark Ruffalo expressed his good wishes for his fellow co-stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany along with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie. The actors have solo shows based on their characters from the Avengers franchise which have been garnering positive responses from the audiences. Fans have loved the shows featuring those actors and thus Mark Ruffalo expressed his good wishes for the actors as well.

Further on before ending his captain, Mark also highlighted the fact about Tom Hiddlestone and Jeremy Renner who will soon come with their solo shows as well. The actor mentioned that he is very excited to see what's next for the actors with their upcoming series. The fans seemed delighted by this and praised Mark Ruffalo for his kind gesture.