Mark Ruffalo Opens Up About Mental Illness After Winning 2021 SAG Award

The 2021 SAG Awards event took place virtually on Sunday night and actor Mark Ruffalo received his third trophy for his dual role in the HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True. On receiving his award, he opened up about mental illness in his speech. Mark said, "Mental illness is a real thing, and I just think it's really important that we're honest and open about it and have no fear and no shame. So, thank you so much." He added, "Acting doesn't happen in a vacuum. It happens between people in a magical place, created by a director like Derek Cianfrance and a writer like Wally Lamb."

Ruffalo called the award a "crown achievement" of his career. He won the honour alongside nominees like Hugh Grant for The Undoing, Ethan Hawke for The Good Lord Bird, Bill Camp for The Queen's Gambit and Daveed Diggs for Hamilton. Meanwhile, the Now You See Me actor previously received SAG Award for his role in the 2016 film, Spotlight and in the 2015 outing, The Normal Heart.

Mark Ruffalo opens up on mental illness

After receiving his 2021 SAG Award, he posted a video on Instagram and penned a lengthy heartfelt note. He wrote, "Thank you SAG-AFTRA. The greatest honour and a joy to be with that group of actors for any reason. Thank HBO and thanks to our cast and crew and Great Director, Derek Cianfrance, great writer, Wally Lamb and the greatest cast, Rosie O’Donnell, Kathryn Hahn, Archie Punjabi, John Procaccino, Rob Heubel, Imogene Poots, Juliette Lewis, Melissa Leo and Gabe Fazio! Thank you all. Thanks, Thom Browne for the threads." He added, "Derek, it was an honour of a lifetime getting to do this very special movie with you."

A look at SAG Awards winners 2021

The online event was graced by a slew of celebrities who bagged awards for their phenomenal performances in movies and shows. For the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, Anya Taylor-Joy received the award for her role in The Queen's Gambit. Whereas, Catherine O'Hara from Schitt's Creek won the Outstanding Performance Award by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series. Other actors like Jason Bateman, Gillian Anderson, Jason Sudeikis, among others also won several trophies.

Promo Image Source: Mark Ruffalo Instagram