Mark Ruffalo Remembers Co-star Chadwick Boseman On His First Death Anniversary

Chadwick Boseman's death shocked the world on August 28, 2020, the actor's death was mourned by the entire industry. Boseman's Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Mark Ruffalo remembered the late actor on his death anniversary and dedicated a post to him. Ruffalo said that he was thinking about Boseman on his death anniversary. Chadwick Boseman during his career featured in several critically acclaimed movies but was best known for his portrayal of T'Challa/Black Panther in the 2018 film Black Panther.

Mark Ruffalo remembers Chadwick Boseman on his death anniversary

Mark Ruffalo and Chadwick Boseman worked together in several MCU's movies like Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Ruffalo shared a photo of the late actor on his Instagram and wrote, "Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today, @ChadwickBoseman."

Lupita Nyong'o, Boseman's Black Panther co-star also paid a tribute to him. she shared a picture of herself engaged in a fun conversation with Boseman and wrote, "I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me."

Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. He kept his condition private, continuing to act while also extensively supporting cancer charities until his death in 2020. The news of his death was shared by his family members via his Instagram page. The post read, "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV." It further read, "It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."

Boseman gained international fame for his portrayal of playing superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he also became the first black actor to headline an MCU film. His final film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, was released posthumously in 2020 to critical acclaim, earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama. Boseman also received four nominations at the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards for his work in Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the most for a performer at a single ceremony, winning Male Actor in a Leading Role for Ma Rainey.

(Image Credits: Mark Ruffalo Instagram/AP)