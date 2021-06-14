Mark Ruffalo Sends 'virtual Hugs' To Friend And Co-star, Chris Evans On His 40th Birthday

Actor Chris Evans celebrated his 40th birthday on June 13, 2021. On the occasion of Chris Evans' birthday, The Avengers star, Mark Ruffalo took to social media and drop a lovely wish for his co-star. Sharing a set of pictures, he sent “virtual hugs” to Chris and listed a game that the two can play on set. Take a look at Mark Ruffalo’s post below.

Mark Ruffalo drops a lovely wish on Chris Evans' birthday

Taking to Twitter, Mark shared a candid picture in which both can be seen sharing a laugh. Mark wore a black suit whereas Chris wore a grey suit. He also shared a picture in which he can be seen clicking a picture of Mark, and vice versa. He captioned his post by writing, “Sending all the virtual hugs to you on your birthday, brother! Two can play the “no phones on set” game, @chrisevans.”

Fans and friends couldn’t stop gushing over the two and dropped comments such as, “I adore that second pic. Haha, the OG big 4 having a blast together”, “Luv you”, “what a beautiful pair, congratulations dear @ChrisEvans what a beautiful duo, congratulations dear big hug you both.” Several fans also dropped lovely birthday wishes for Chris. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Sending all the virtual hugs to you on your birthday, brother! Two can play the “no phones on set” game, @chrisevans 😜 pic.twitter.com/my2mGq36Sy — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 13, 2021

I adore that second pic. Haha, the OG big 4 having a blast together. — Mister Michael (@1untamedbrain) June 13, 2021

what a beautiful pair, congratulations dear @ChrisEvans what a beautiful duo, congratulations dear ✊🤗❤️🎉🎂🤗😘 big hug you both — Didi Mimi(Personal account) (@DidiMimi1983) June 13, 2021

This is so cute, you two are adorable! Happy birthday Chris! 🎉🥳❤️❤️ — Laura Rose (@LauraRose92) June 13, 2021

this friendship is a match made in heaven 🥺🥰 love you both so much! — flower ‹𝟹 (@flowerfigueroah) June 13, 2021

More about Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo

Chris Evans began his career by starring in the television show Opposite Sex in 2000. Later, he appeared in a teen film named Not Another Teen Movie. He gained recognition for his role as Marvel Comics character Human Torch aka Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Further, he played the role of Steve Rogers / Captain America in several MCU films such as Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Civil War, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Mark Ruffalo gained recognition for his work in Kenneth Lonergan's play This Is Our Youth and drama film You Can Count On Me. Later, he starred in romantic comedies such as 13 Going on 30, Just like Heaven and thriller films such as Zodiac, Shutter Island and more. He is best known for playing the role of Bruce Banner / Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films such as The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and more. He will soon be seen in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk.

(IMAGE: CHRIS EVANS, MARK RUFFALO'S INSTAGRAM)

