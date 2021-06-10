Mark Ruffalo Sends Virtual Hugs To 'God Of Mischief' Tom Hiddleston As Loki Premieres

Loki is the latest Marvel series on Disney+ Hotstar. It stars Tom Hiddleston in the lead titular role with Owen Wilson making his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut. Now, as Loki episode 1 is streaming online, Avengers star Mark Ruffalo shared his support to Hiddleston.

Mark Ruffalo sends virtual hugs to Tom Hiddleston on Loki premiere

Mark Ruffalo is quite active on his Twitter handle where he has more than seven million followers. His recent tweet was about Loki episode 1's premiere. The actor sent "all the virtual hugs" to Tom Hiddleston, calling him God of Mischief, on the release of the series. He even questioned Hiddleston on what high jinks he is getting into and he should text him about them. Along with his message, Ruffalo shared a picture with Hiddleston, where they are side hugging each other. Mark Ruffalo is wearing a waistcoat over a shirt and tie, while Tom Hiddleston is wearing a black jacket with shades. Check out his tweet below.

Sending all the virtual hugs to the god of mischief @twhiddleston for the premiere of @LokiOfficial today 💚What hijinks are you getting into? Text me!



PS: Who makes your lifts? I need a pair. pic.twitter.com/uZwZVDvM9H — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 9, 2021

How Many episodes does Loki have?

Currently, there is only one episode of Loki streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It is expected that the series will have six episodes, each with a runtime of around 40-50 minutes. The makers will drop a new episode every Wednesday. Loki episode 2 release date is set as June 16, 2021. In India, the show is available in English and Hindi languages, with Tamil and Telugu coming up shortly.

The debut episode "Glorious Purpose" of Loki has received mostly positive responses from the viewers. The God of Mischief faces the Time Variance Authority (TVA) as he seals the Tesseract and creates different timelines in Avengers: Endgame. The team includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer with Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. All episodes are directed by Kate Herron.

IMAGE: MARK RUFFALO AND OFFICIAL LOKI INSTAGRAM

