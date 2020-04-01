Mark Ruffalo Starrer 'I Know This Much Is True' Release Date Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Mark Ruffalo starrer and produced limited series I Know This Much Is True has been rescheduled for release. The adaptation will now premiere on HBO Max on May 10 instead of April 27. This rescheduling has been done due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ruffalo’s I Know This Much Is True gets postponed

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has stalled the release of several movies across the globe. Many TV and film productions have also been halted due to the pandemic. Now the latest TV series to take a hit because of Coronavirus is Mark Ruffalo’s I Know This Much Is True.

This Mark Ruffalo starrer and produced limited series was scheduled to debut on April 27. But now a media portal’s report suggests that HBO Max has decided to reschedule its release and the limited series will now debut on May 10. Previously, Nicole Kidman starrer The Undoing was scheduled to release on May 10.

As mentioned earlier, Mark Ruffalo is also producing I Know This Much Is True. Apart from Ruffalo, Derek Cianfrance, Gregg Fienberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Glen Basner, Ben Browning, Anya Epstein are also executive producing this series.

The series also stars Melissa Leo, Archie Punjabi, Rosie O’Donnell, Imogen Poots, John Procaccino, Rob Huebel, Philip Ettinger, Michael Greyeyes, Guillermo Diaz, Aisling Franciosi, Marcello Fonte, Bruce Greenwood, Brian Goodman, Kathryn Hahn, and Juliette Lewis.

This upcoming limited series is a book adaptation. It is based on Wally Lamb’s novel of the same name. Mark Ruffalo plays the role of two identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. The story follows the two twin brothers and their parallel lives.

Apart from Nicole Kidman’s The Undoing and Mark Ruffalo’s I Know This Much Is True many other shows have been postponed. According to the media portal’s report, FX’s fourth season of Fargo and Genius: Aretha on Nat Geo have also been rescheduled.

