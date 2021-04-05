Last Updated:

Mark Ruffalo Wishes His "MCU Science Bro" Robert Downey Jr. A Happy 56th Birthday; See Pic

Mark Ruffalo wished his colleague Robert Downey Jr. a happy 56th birthday with a hint at their MCU roles and an unseen picture. Check it out and know more.

Written By
Shakir Khan
Mark Ruffalo photos

Mark Ruffalo on Instagram


Robert Downey Jr. was born on April 4, 1965, and recently turned 56 years old. The actor, best known for playing Tony Stark / Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), received birthday wishes from many of his colleagues. It includes his MCU co-star Mark Ruffalo aka Bruce Banner / the Hulk, who wished him with a hint at their Marvel roles.

READ | Mark Ruffalo has 'interesting idea' on a stand-alone Hulk movie in the MCU

Mark Ruffalo wishes his 'other half of Science Bros' Robert Downey Jr. a happy birthday

Mark Ruffalo wished Robert Downey Jr. on his 56th birthday by calling him the other half of the Science Bros, referring to their MCU role as scientists Bruce Banner and Tony Stark aka Hulk and Iron Man. On the occasion of Robert Downey Jr’s birthday, Ruffalo also shared a never-seen-before picture from the sets of The Avengers (2012). It is from the final scene when Chris Hemsworth as Thor takes Tom Hiddleston as Loki back to Asgard, while other team members leave to live their respective life. Take a look at his tweet.

READ | Mark Ruffalo calls playing Hulk 'humiliating', says other Marvel actors laughed at him

Mark Ruffalo’s latest tweet on Robert Downey Jr’s birthday received immense love from the fans. They praised the actors and mentioned how much they miss Hulk and Iron Man duo. Check out a few replies to Ruffalo’s tweet wishing RDJ a happy birthday.

READ | Robert Downey Jr. was rejected by Marvel for 'Iron Man' role?

Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr as Hulk and Iron Man appeared in four Marvel movies together - The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Endgame, and an uncredited cameo in Iron Man 3. They were also part of Avengers: Infinity War but did not share the same screen. The science bros have together invented a few things in the MCU, including the time travel suit.

Now only Bruce Banner remains in the MCU as RDJ’s Iron Man sacrificed himself in Endgame. The two actors have also worked together on David Fincher’s 2007 released historical mystery thriller film Zodiac with Jake Gyllenhaal and others. Besides their reel life, they have been good friends in real life, too. 

 

Promo Image Source: markruffalo Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT