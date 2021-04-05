Mark Ruffalo Wishes His "MCU Science Bro" Robert Downey Jr. A Happy 56th Birthday; See Pic

Quick links:
Robert Downey Jr. was born on April 4, 1965, and recently turned 56 years old. The actor, best known for playing Tony Stark / Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), received birthday wishes from many of his colleagues. It includes his MCU co-star Mark Ruffalo aka Bruce Banner / the Hulk, who wished him with a hint at their Marvel roles.
Mark Ruffalo wished Robert Downey Jr. on his 56th birthday by calling him the other half of the Science Bros, referring to their MCU role as scientists Bruce Banner and Tony Stark aka Hulk and Iron Man. On the occasion of Robert Downey Jr’s birthday, Ruffalo also shared a never-seen-before picture from the sets of The Avengers (2012). It is from the final scene when Chris Hemsworth as Thor takes Tom Hiddleston as Loki back to Asgard, while other team members leave to live their respective life. Take a look at his tweet.
Wishing my other half of the #ScienceBros a happy birthday! @RobertDowneyJr ðŸ¥³ pic.twitter.com/aPJX13FieMApril 4, 2021
Mark Ruffalo’s latest tweet on Robert Downey Jr’s birthday received immense love from the fans. They praised the actors and mentioned how much they miss Hulk and Iron Man duo. Check out a few replies to Ruffalo’s tweet wishing RDJ a happy birthday.
We miss you two guysApril 4, 2021
What a lovely picture!— Clare Costa (@Clare_L_C) April 4, 2021
I LOVE YOUR FRIENDSHIP— Artemisáµ’áµ—âµ | STILL FBI ERA (@westaywinning28) April 4, 2021
MY SCIENCE BROS— Vetti - TFATWS Era ðŸ˜Ž (@IronLoki97) April 4, 2021
The picture I didn’t know I needed today ðŸ¤— Kenya Ramirez (@KenyaNBC4) April 4, 2021
Sending greetings to both ðŸ™‹ðŸ»â™€ï¸ pic.twitter.com/tQBE6IwoMG— Tuba ðŸ‘©ðŸ»ðŸ«ðŸ’ðŸŒðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ (@springrose12) April 4, 2021
can you hear me crying?— jadaðŸ® â™¡’s evryn (@NATL0VEB0T) April 4, 2021
Happy Birthday Tony Stark â¤ We love you 3000!!!— Diane (@dyanamite9) April 4, 2021
cuties— Future Dr Alice AotearoaðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¿ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡´ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡²ðŸ‡©ðŸ‡°ðŸ‡ªðŸ‡¸ (@LexRegina72) April 4, 2021
brb crying rnðŸ˜— Lalla âŒ« missing Tony (@TinyShellhead) April 4, 2021
MISS U BOTH pic.twitter.com/Tfo2X6WLHj— khaas (@ravenpuffcl) April 4, 2021
Happy Birthday to Robert! Thanks for giving us science bros â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/Th1sHBzU8Q— H âœ¨ â§—âœ‡ (@marksababe) April 4, 2021
I LOVE YOU OMG pic.twitter.com/pVhT6LLDKZ— Bea âš¯Í› |âš”ï¸ RDJ'S BIRTHDAY (@btrzamomattel) April 4, 2021
Terrific pic! ♥ï¸— MICHELLE RASH (@MrsRash08) April 4, 2021
YeeesðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸— Cristiana Quaranta (2°profilo) (@Crissi40bis) April 4, 2021
i need u two in another movie together pls— anita âŽŠ tfatws era ðŸ§‰ (@skyguyapologist) April 4, 2021
SCIENCE BROS CRIES— Artemisáµ’áµ—âµ | STILL FBI ERA (@westaywinning28) April 4, 2021
this picture oh my— pietra (@addisonpoety) April 4, 2021
what memories 2012 ðŸ˜„â¤ï¸ðŸ’œðŸ’™ pic.twitter.com/iuvMO9hGJj— lÇÉÉŸÉá´š (@Rafael59493512) April 4, 2021
dr. banner and tony stark ðŸ˜— lizzie's bucky//TFATWS (@lilihargreeves) April 4, 2021
YAAY I LOVE YOU GUYS ðŸ˜ðŸ’•— nini misses thomas (@gilmour34) April 4, 2021
THEY WAY YOU SAID MY OTHER HALF- ?*@@&#&#**# IM CRYING YOURE SO SWEET, SCIENCE BROS SUPREMACY AS ALWAYS pic.twitter.com/VJwDAY6l7j— Daffa âœ‡âœ‡âœ‡|| science bros era (@Banneraffalo) April 4, 2021
Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr as Hulk and Iron Man appeared in four Marvel movies together - The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Endgame, and an uncredited cameo in Iron Man 3. They were also part of Avengers: Infinity War but did not share the same screen. The science bros have together invented a few things in the MCU, including the time travel suit.
Now only Bruce Banner remains in the MCU as RDJ’s Iron Man sacrificed himself in Endgame. The two actors have also worked together on David Fincher’s 2007 released historical mystery thriller film Zodiac with Jake Gyllenhaal and others. Besides their reel life, they have been good friends in real life, too.
