Mark Ruffalo's 'I Know This Much Is True' Receives Flak From PETA For Exploiting A Monkey

The HBO series I Know This Much Is True was recently called out by PETA. The series, which features Avengers star Mark Ruffalo in the lead role, has been called out for exploiting a monkey. The officials at PETA have reportedly urged the chiefs at HBO to rethink their use of animals after the ape featured in two episodes of the series. According to reports, the animal rights organisation PETA sent a letter to HBO and called out on the network to stop using wild animals for entertainment purposes.

Also Read | Mark Ruffalo Lost 20 Pounds, Did 500 Pushups A Day For Role In 'I Know This Much Is True'

Mark Ruffalo's I Know This Much Is True gets called out by PETA

PETA also posted on their social media regarding the same. The post shared by PETA on their official Facebook reads as "Animals aren’t looking for their 15 minutes of fame! HBO knows that wild animals are typically taken from their mothers as babies, kept in deplorable conditions, and beaten into submission. But the network continues to exploit them for shows”.

In the letter sent to HBO, PETA reportedly also called out other shows by HBO like Westworld for using elephants, Silicon Valley for using a bear, Vice Principals for using a tiger, The Leftovers for using a lion.

Also Read | Mark Ruffalo Starrer 'I Know This Much Is True' Release Date Postponed Due To Coronavirus

PETA also pointed out to Mark Ruffalo’s character in I Know This Much Is True. The letter pointed out to a particular scene involving Mark Ruffalo’s maternal grandfather in the series. Domenico Onnforio Tempesta drowns his dead brother’s monkey in the river after promising to take care of him.

In the letter, PETA said that it is one of the show’s most visual demonstrations of Domenico’s cruelty. Talking about the exploitation of animals, the letter said that there are deplorable conditions for the animals and they are physically tortured. Despite their efforts, wild animals continue to be rented, crated and manipulated for the shootings.

Also Read | Mark Ruffalo Tweets For Protesters Trapped On Manhattan Bridge, Says 'let Them Off'

Also Read | Mark Ruffalo's Hulk Might Have Reached The End Of His MCU Journey

About I Know This Much Is True

The series I Know This Much Is True is written and directed by Derek Cianfrance. The American television mini-series is based on the 1998 novel of the same name by Wally Lamb. I Know This Much Is True cast features talented actors like Mark Ruffalo, Mellissa Leo, Rob Huebel, etc. Mark Ruffalo is seen in the dual role of identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. The series was released last month and is being received well by the audience and critics alike.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.