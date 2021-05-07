Mark Wahlberg Starrer 'Infinite' From Antoine Fuqua To Miss Theatrical Release

In the past year, many movies have either missed their big-screen release or arrived simultaneously on OTT platforms. This process seems to be still going on as several films are skipping a theatrical premiere and heading straight to streaming. The latest addition to the list is the upcoming science-fiction action movie, Infinite.

Antoine Fuqua's Infinite starring Mark Wahlberg to release on Paramount+

According to Deadline, Paramount's sci-fi thriller Infinite movie will not have a theatrical release. It will arrive directly on Paramount+ streaming service in June 2021. The film was original scheduled to release in cinemas on August 7, 2020, however, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The project got May 28, 2021 premiere date but was shifted again to September 24, 2021. Now the makers have cancelled its big-screen release and have moved it up to June.

Infinite cast has Mark Wahlberg in the lead role with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dylan O'Brien, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones, Wallis Day, and Liz Carr. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, it is based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers by D. Eric Maikranz. The screenplay is adapted by Ian Shorr from a story by Todd Stein.

The film shows Mark Wahlberg as Evan McCauley, a guy who is daily haunted by the memories of places he has never visited and skills he has never learned. He uses self-medication but is on the edge of a mental breakdown. But before that, McCauley is saved by a secret group whose personnel call themselves “Infinites.” They explain to him that his memories are real, but they are from his various past lives.

The Infinites take Evan McCauley into their remarkable world, where a few gifted are permitted to be reborn with their memories and knowledge gathered over centuries. Evan and Infinites work together to solve the mystery of his memories as his past holds some critical secrets. They have to save humanity from their own team member who plans to destroy it before they run out of time.

Infinite movie reunites Mark Wahlberg and Antoine Fuqua, marking their second collaboration. They first ventured in the 2007 released Shooter. It was based on Point of Impact novel by Stephen Hunter. The film did well at the box-office.

IMAGE: MARKWAHLBERG INSTAGRAM

