Mark York Of "The Office" Fame, Passes Away At 55, Due To A 'short But Sudden Illness'

Mark York, the actor who played the recurring character of Billy Merchant on the United States version of The Office, breathed his last on May 19th. Read on.

Mark York, the actor who played the recurring character of Billy Merchant on the United States version of The Office, breathed his last at a Miami-based Hospital on May 19th. Mark York's age at the time of his untimely passing was 55 years. As far as the reason behind Mark York's death is concerned, an Obituary piece is available on KreitzerFuneralHome.com, that reads "The Office's Billy Merchant, who was a paraplegic since 1988, succumbed to a "brief and unexpected illness". As soon as the news regarding Mark York's death broke, his former co-stars, along with the fans of the show as well as the character took to Twitter in order to express the grief that they have been feeling since the time they have heard of his passing. Those tweets, starting with that of Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute on the iconic NBC workplace comedy, can be found below.

Former The Office co-stars and Netizens express their grief over Mark York's death:

As per his obituary, Mark graduated from Arcanum High School and was a triple major graduate from Anderson University. He had done some print modelling during his early years and was encouraged by several people to go to California and pursue acting. As per the Obituary piece on him, he loved TV and the film fraternity.

