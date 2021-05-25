Mark York Of "The Office" Fame, Passes Away At 55, Due To A 'short But Sudden Illness'

Mark York, the actor who played the recurring character of Billy Merchant on the United States version of The Office, breathed his last at a Miami-based Hospital on May 19th. Mark York's age at the time of his untimely passing was 55 years. As far as the reason behind Mark York's death is concerned, an Obituary piece is available on KreitzerFuneralHome.com, that reads "The Office's Billy Merchant, who was a paraplegic since 1988, succumbed to a "brief and unexpected illness". As soon as the news regarding Mark York's death broke, his former co-stars, along with the fans of the show as well as the character took to Twitter in order to express the grief that they have been feeling since the time they have heard of his passing. Those tweets, starting with that of Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute on the iconic NBC workplace comedy, can be found below.

Former The Office co-stars and Netizens express their grief over Mark York's death:

R.I.P. Mark York, AKA BILLY MERCHANT from The Office: https://t.co/qAOGv6Gmqh He was a terrific human, a positive force and a dynamic actor. You will be missed. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) May 25, 2021

#MarkYork, best known for his appearances on #TheOffice as Billy Merchant, died May 19 after a brief illness. York was 55. He also appeared on #8SimpleRules and #CSINY, and had an uncredited role in #AIArtificialIntelligence. pic.twitter.com/d8tmj5dpup — HOTCHKA (@Hotchka) May 25, 2021

@SpencerKarter #SadNews: Actor #MarkYork, who had a recurring role as Billy Merchant on #NBC's #TheOffice, has died at age 55. My condolences go out 2 his loved ones. Reaction? #RestInPower — Tarrell Bellinger (@olderbrother21) May 25, 2021

Mark was a lovely man and a pleasure to work with. Very funny every time. Much love to his family. https://t.co/isS2GIbebD — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) May 25, 2021

Rest In Peace Mark A. York, he portrayed Billy in The Office, one of my favorite characters. — ⚡️ (@carolinaxzapata) May 23, 2021

REST IN PEACE MARK A. YORK! He was an amazing actor who brought light to his life as a handicapped man! He never let that get in the way and he lived his life to the fullest! 💜💜💜 REST EASY BUDDY! We all knew and loved him as Billy Merchant on @theofficetv! pic.twitter.com/qSQMugmzqK — ALMOST STEVIE’S BDAY!!!💜🌙✨🔮 (@LUVStevieNicks1) May 25, 2021

As per his obituary, Mark graduated from Arcanum High School and was a triple major graduate from Anderson University. He had done some print modelling during his early years and was encouraged by several people to go to California and pursue acting. As per the Obituary piece on him, he loved TV and the film fraternity.

