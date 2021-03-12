Maroon 5's 'Beautiful Mistakes' Review: Adam & Megan Thee Stallion Take A Psychedelic Ride

Maroon 5 dropped Beautiful Mistakes in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion last week on March 3. Now, Adam Levine and Megan Thee Stallion have released the official music video of the song which has created a massive buzz amongst fans. In the clip, fans see both the musician taking a peppy, fluorescent tour in the beautiful city of Los Angeles.

Beautiful Mistakes review

The song features Adam Levine describing his blissfully remaining with his ex-lover. Just when Adam terms the relationship as a ‘beautiful mistake’, the guitar drive pop is accentuated with Megan’s entrance. She chimes in with a clap to the ex in her own versatile switch up from rapping to singing. With the peppy beat and heart-warming lyrics, the music video of Beautiful Mistakes has taken fans on a roller-coaster ride, literally.

The visual sees Adam cruising in a pink convertible through LA’s street and highways. The musical ride picks up the pace when Adam’s vehicle flies through Hollywood Hills, at one point Adam is also seen dancing on to the top of the popular Hollywood sign. As astonishing it is, the voyage becomes more surreal with beautiful green and psychedelic graphics.

Meghan Thee Stallion pops up in another car floating above Adam. She jumps in Adam’s convertible to deliver her powerful verse which gives an epic climax to the entire track. Megan’s portion dwells on explaining how hard it is to let go, however, she isn’t going to stay in the relationship is toxic. With colourful doughnuts flying like bubbles, the fluorescent vibe of the song heartily justifies the tone and rhythm of the song. In totality, Beautiful Mistakes in an apt description of the time period post-breakup wherein the lovers are doubtful of their decision.

With soothing beats, the lyrics become more relatable as it makes one swing and groove. Beautiful Mistakes was released with a lyrical video last week and the musicians did not take too long to drop the music video. Even fans are enjoying their peppy yet tumultuous musical ride as they find the track relevant. The chorus of the song is framed in a way that definitely reminds every one of their beautiful mistakes.