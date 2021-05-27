'Marriage Story' Cast: Know More About The Characters Of The American Drama

Marriage Story is a drama film that focuses on the lives of a couple who are great parents but do not love each other anymore. They try counselling to help their marriage but fail miserably leading to aggressive court visits and difficult divorce, much to the dismay of their child Henry. The movie impressed the audience who gave it a 7.9 out of 10 stars rating on IMDb and received a total rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Here is a list of Marriage Story cast.

The cast of Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson as Nicole Barber

Scarlett Johansson plays the role of Nicole Barber in the Marriage Story cast. Nicole is a good mother and is described as a good mother to Henry by her husband Charlie Barber. She is a former teen actor and wishes to get back into the acting industry. She stars in her husband's new play which earns her role to play in the pilot episode of a new television series. Her relationship with her husband starts going downhill when he disapproves of her moving to Los Angeles to pursue her career. She tries to seek therapy but her relationship with Charlie ends up failing.

Adam Driver as Charlie Barber

Adam Driver plays the role of Charlie Barber in the cast of Marriage Story. Charlie Barber is Nicole Barber's husband and Henry Barber's father. He is the director of a successful theatre in Los Angeles. He likes his life with his wife and his child Henry. When he hears the news of his wife's wish to move to a different city to pursue her passion for acting he disapproves. In the movie, Nicole admits that Charlie is a great father to Henry as he enjoys his tasks as a father.

Azhy Robertson as Henry Barber

The cast of Marriage Story also includes Azhy Robertson who plays the pivotal role of Henry Barber, Nicole and Charlie's son. He gets stuck between Nicole and Charlie Barber's constant arguments and the divorce. He wishes to stay in Los Angeles but does not want his father and mother to separate from each other. At the end of the movie, Henry is seen as a major factor in Nicole and Charlie's reconciliation as he discovers the list of good things Nicole writes about her former husband Charlie Barber.

Other Marriage Story characters include Laura Dem, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Merritt Wever, Julie Hagerty, Wallace Shawn, Martha Kelly, Matthew Shear and many others. The movie was helmed by Noah Baumbach, who was also a part of the panel of producers along with David Heyman. Marriage Story is available to stream on Netflix.

Image: Still from Marriage Story

