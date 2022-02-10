'Marry Me': Jennifer Lopez Draws Similarities Between Her Life And On-screen Character

Popular actor and singer Jennifer Lopez is currently gearing up for the release of her romantic drama Marry Me, which is set to release on February 11, 2022. The film will also see Owen Wilson and Maluma playing pivotal roles and will be based on Bobby Crosby's graphic novel. Jennifer Lopez recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opened up about her on-screen character and compared it to herself.

Jennifer Lopez on her character from 'Marry Me'

With the Marry Me release scheduled for February 11, just ahead of Valentine's Day, the lead actor, Jennifer Lopez opened up about her on-screen role. She mentioned she was able to add 'nuances' to her role as she could relate to the character she was playing. Speaking about how the character she plays in the film is similar to her she said, "There's my life. Well, I know why they wanted me to do this movie (laughs). It was a very meta experience and there were a lot of things that obviously I could (relate to). She is a recording artist, a person who does branding stuff and has her businesses, and she's kind of a big superstar, who has been there for a long time, had a lot of public relationships/ There's so much about it obviously that is very much like me. I was able to bring nuances to the part."

.@Jlo opened up about what it’s really like to have your love life all over the news just like her character in #MarryMe. pic.twitter.com/kKkm0d7Ioj — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 9, 2022

She also shed some light on the film and what it is about. She stated that it is not about love, but the 'journey to love'. She also said that it is about realizing one needed to learn several lessons to get to where they are today. She said, "It's a movie about the journey to love and how we're making all these mistakes along the way with these relationships, and you're trying to figure yourself out and trying to find your way. And then, one day you realize that you needed to learn all those things to get to where you belonged, where your real home is, to your real love."

Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted with her beau Ben Affleck at the special screening of Marry Me. The duo gave their fans couple goals and the singer was seen in a stunning Dolce and Gabbana white dress alongside Affleck, who donned a black suit. In the pictures that surfaced online, Ben Affleck was seen adorably gazing into Lopez's eyes, and fans went gaga for them.

Image: Instagram/@jlo