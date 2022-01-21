Martha Stewart Broke Up With Anthony Hopkins Over One Of His Most Popular Movie Roles?

Martha Stewart, who is among the notable American TV personalities, recently appeared on a popular talk show and revealed the reason behind breaking up with the Welsh actor and filmmaker Anthony Hopkins. During a fun segment of "Two Truths and a Lie" called "Where's The Lie, Martha? on one of the latest episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the game, she unveiled the shocking reason behind parting ways with Anthony Hopkins whom she was dating after she got divorced in 1990 from Andrew Stewart.

Reason behind Martha Stewart and Anthony Hopkins breakup revealed

Martha Stewart revealed that she broke up with Hopkins after his movie, The Silence of the Lambs was released because she couldn't stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter. However, the host of the show, Ellen DeGeneres, pointed it to be a lie but Stewart assured that it was true. "I dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because I couldn't stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter," she stated.

Stating further, Martha Stewart also mentioned that she has a really big scary house in Maine that's the way by itself on a hundred acres in the forest and added how she could never imagine taking Hopkins there.

She said, "I have a big scary house in Maine that's way by itself on a hundred acres in the forest," Stewart shared. "I couldn't even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there. All I could think of was him eating, you know..."

During an earlier interaction with Howard Stern back in 2006 as per IMDB, Martha Stewart briefly talked about the same and revealed that she was planning to invite Hopkins to her house in Maine but she reconsidered after watching his film, The Silence of the Lambs again.

She stated, "Oh, I loved him, but he was... scary. I was going to invite him up to Maine; I have this beautiful home in Maine... but then I reconsidered because I saw that movie again. Do you want someone eating your brain while you are sitting in your beautiful dining room in Maine? I would have probably had a very nice relationship with Anthony Hopkins, but I couldn't get past the Lecter thing."

Image: AP