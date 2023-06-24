Martin Campbell Reveals Who Would Have Played James Bond If Not Daniel Craig

Casino Royale director Martin Campbell has made an interesting revelation about the iconic James Bond franchise. The director has revealed that had Daniel Craig not accepted the role of the pan-global spy, the opportunity would have presented itself to actor Henry Cavill. He also shared the reason behind Cavill not being the first pick.

3 things you need to know

Daniel Craig's reign as James Bond came to an end with 2021 film No Time To Die. The film marked his fourth and final outing in the iconic role.

There is still no clarity regarding who will be stepping in as James Bond for the next bout of films taking the franchise ahead.

Henry Cavill already holds some hefty roles to his credit, most popular being Superman and Geralt of Rivia, the latter being from television series The Witcher.

Martin Campbell reveals why Henry Cavill was not the final choice for Bond



Speaking to an international publication, Campbell revealed details about Cavill's consideration for the role of James Bond. Campbell revealed that Cavill had in fact auditioned for the role. The director further shared that Cavill's audition was a hit among all stakeholders. He said, "He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous."

(Daniel Craig as James Bond | Image: Twitter)



Campbell also added how Cavill's physical stature was actually the perfect fit for the role. However, the primary concern at the time was, that Cavill looked too young to play James Bond. Campbell went as far as to say that if Daniel Craig had not existed, the role would have undoubtedly gone to Cavill.

Is Henry Cavill now in the running to be James Bond?



Campbell explained that being signed on as Bond is a massive obligation for any actor in terms of time. He further cleared that when an actor is signed on to play Bond, it usually entails a 3-film deal which takes up about 6 years of their lives - case in point being, Pierce Brosnan who has played Bond on celluloid 4 times and Daniel Craig who has done the same across 6 films.

Bringing Henry's current age in to play, the director offered vague musings about how old the actor would be if he were to hypothetically be signed on for a 3-film Bond deal. Campbell's unassuming response then, leaves the possibility of Cavill playing Bond, in limbo.