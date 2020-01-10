DJ Martin Garrix's Gold Skies, Virus And Other Must-listen Works

Martin Garrix is a Dutch DJ and record producer from Amstelveen. His singles Animals, In the Name of Love, and Scared to be Lonely are some of his popular tracks. Reportedly, he was ranked number one on DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs list for three consecutive years.

With his excellent music work, Martin has taken this decade by the storm. He has performed at various music festivals including Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, and Creamfields among others. Here are some of the best Martin Garrix tracks that are in the must-listen list:

Gold Skies

Martin Garrix began his career in 2013 with his debut song Animals, which was an instant hit. After the start, every track and set of his has grown bigger than the previous. Being one of them, Gold Skies seems to be one of the milestones of his career.

The song released in June 2014 and is jointly produced by DJ Sander van Doorn, Martin Garrix and Canadian electronic music duo DVBBS. It also has vocals by Canadian singer Aleesia.

In the Name of Love

The song marked the first collaboration of Martin with American singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha. It is a future bass song, which has a combination of piano, bass, and guitar strums. The song released on iTunes and streaming services after Martin premiered it at Ultra Music Festival 2016.

The music video was an instant hit and became the summer anthem of the year. Reportedly, the song has over 466 million views on YouTube.

Summer Days

Martin Garrix warms the speakers with his cross-genre song titled Summer Days. The lyrics are penned by rapper Macklemore and Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump. The song created a lot of buzz even before its release. The audience and fans were waiting for its release eagerly after Martin confirmed his collaboration with Macklemore and Patrick Stump. The song released in April 2019.

Virus (How About Now)

The song titled Virus (How About Now) is jointly produced by DJ Martin Garrix and music producer MOTi. Virus released on October 13, 2014. The song is penned by Martin Garrix, Niclas Lundin, Leon Paul Palmen, MOTi and Jenny Wahlström, who also provided vocals for the track. The three-minutes -nineteen-seconds music video has more than 85M views on its YouTube Channel.

(*Cover Image Courtesy: Official Instagram handle of DJ Martin Garrix*)

