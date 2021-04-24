Martin Scorsese, Paul Schrader collaborate for series about origins of Christianity

American film directors Martin Scorsese and Paul Schrader who are known to spread magic on the screen with their collaborations in films like Taxi Driver to Raging Bull and more are working together once again for a streaming series about the origins of Christianity. Schrader spoke about the upcoming project during a recent interview with critic Richard Brody of The New Yorker. When he was asked about his thoughts on a new streaming project, he replied and said that it's already in the works.

Martin Scorsese and Paul Schrader team up for the next project

While spilling beans about the project, PTI quoted him saying, “Well, Scorsese and I are planning something, And it would be a three-year series about the origins of Christianity.” Schrader teased that the series is based on the Apostles and on the Apocrypha. "It's called 'The Apostles and Apocrypha'. Because people sort of know the New Testament, but nobody knows the Apocrypha. And back in the first century, there was no New Testament, there are just these stories. And some were true, and some weren't, and some were forgeries," he said. The Apocrypha is described as “the biblical books received by the Church as part of the Greek version of the Old Testament, but not included in the Hebrew Bible, being excluded by the non-Hellenistic Jews from their canon.

When asked by The New Yorker if the series would be dramatized in the vein of their film The Last Temptation of Christ, to which the director answered “Yes.” Scorsese is currently busy filming his upcoming Western drama Killers of the Flower Moon with actors, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Apart from this, he has also teamed up with John Carney to create a musical feature Fascinating Rhythm, inspired by the life and music of legendary American composer George Gershwin. Scorsese is producing the movie named after one of Gershwin's most recognisable songs, with Irwin Winkler. On the other hand, Schrader has completed The Card Counter shooting.

(With inputs from PTI)

