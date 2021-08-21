Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Hints At Potential Marvel And DC Crossover

In a recent interview, the President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige spoke about something exciting. He hinted at a tentative crossover between Marvel and DC. Even though there have been several collaborations between the two in the comics, fans are yet to see one in films.

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Kevin Feige was asked about the same. He mentioned that he has a ‘never say never’ attitude to questions like these. He said, “Well, look, my standard answer to things is ‘never say never.’ I never thought we’d get this far. James (Gunn) has not brought that up, James is deep in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will begin filming before the end of this year. Having finished the spectacular The Suicide Squad and selling that movie, he’s well underway of prep on Guardians 3.”

Marvel and DC collaborations in the past

There have been several instances in the comic book series that the two have had a crossover. For example, in 1996 both the company’s best heroes fought each other’s equivalents in the series called DC vs. Marvel. The results of the fight were interestingly determined by readers and fans, who had to vote for their preference. For instance, Hulk was defeated by Superman all thanks to fans’ votes. Apart from this, a dedicated imprint, Amalgam Comics also saw a collaboration of characters from both universes.

Kevin Feige recently revealed that the biggest risk in his Marvel Cinematic Universe career was casting Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark. In an interview with Cinemablend, although Feige called casting Robert Downey Jr as the biggest risk, he also said MCU would not exist without him. He said he was lucky enough to be involved in early Spider-Man films and X-Men films, but he wanted to do an Iron Man movie. He further said that still he thinks that the biggest risk, which he feels seems 'outrageous' to say now, was casting Robert Downey Jr. He added that it was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He said, "Without Robert, we wouldn’t be sitting here today. I really believe that".

Picture Credits: Avengers, Justiceleague-Instagarm