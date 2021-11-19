Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Teases A 'top Secret' New Project With Scarlett Johansson

Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige has teased fans a 'top secret' project with Black Widow aka Scarlett Johansson planned for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). On Thursday, Johansson became the 35th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award. Kevin Feige paid tribute to the actor after her accolade, along with her previous co-stars Sam Rockwell, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Downey Jr., and Jeremy Renner.

According to a report by Deadline, during his comments about the actor, Feige teased that they would be teaming up again for a 'top secret Marvel project,' which has nothing to do with the Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow character. The Marvel head, while celebrating the actor's achievement, called her 'one of the most talented, versatile, and beloved actors of his time.'

Kevin Feige hints at a collab with Scarlett Johansson

According to the report, while speaking to the media about Scarlett Johansson, the Marvel Boss said that the actor has 'lent her talent and star power to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade now.' He went on to say that she's 'chosen to play a key part in it for many years' and that he 'feels extremely grateful for that.' He added working with the actor has been 'truly one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of his career.'

Prior to the release of Black Widow, Feige had already expressed his intent to continue working with the Lucy star. He had cited how she was involved in her own standalone film beyond essaying the iconic Avenger. Along backing the film, Johansson was also the one who brought Marvel Shortland to helm the project. During that time, the Disney+ release had yet to occur. However, now things between Feige and the actor seem to be resolved, as Feige reportedly sided with her during her lawsuit against the House of Mouse.

Scarlett Johansson was introduced way back in the year 2010 in Jon Favreau's Iron Man 2. She essayed the role of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow for her whole duration of Marvel's Infinity Saga. Even though, the character's arc ended after her death in Avengers: Endgame, Natasha's plot was extended through this year's prequel Marvel flick helmed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow.

Image: AP