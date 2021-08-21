Marvel Brings On Yassir Lester For Upcoming Don Cheadle-starrer 'Armor Wars'

Avengers fans, it's time for another Marvel-lous update (get it?), and this time it's not related to casting but to production. You're all well aware that Marvel's Phase Four is slated to come around with some brand new storylines, superheroes, and much more. Iron Man might be gone, but his legacy will stay in the MCU, and that's why Armor Wars is coming!

Marvel signs on screenwriter for Armor Wars?

According to the Hollywood Reporter, stand-up comedian-turned-actor and screenwriter Yassir Lester has joined MCU's upcoming Armor Wars. The writer has previously starred in the short comedy, Making History and has served as a writer on shows such as The Carmichael Show and Girls. Now, the comedian-writer has been roped in as a head writer, for the upcoming Armor Wars series.

The series will star Marvel alum, Don Cheadle, who will reprise his role as James "Rhodey" Rhodes. It's also worth noting that Yassir Lester and Don Cheadle have both worked together before, on the Showtime comedy Black Monday. The show was headlined by Cheadle, while Lester was one of the main writers, co-exec producer and co-star.

Marvel's Armor Wars will aim to keep the legacy of the tech-genius Tony Stark aka Iron Man, alive. The show will see Cheadle return as James Rhodes, the heavily armoured hero known as War Machine in the lead role. The show will reportedly focus on his high-tech armour falling into the wrong hands, which is something Tony Stark feared the most. According to the reports, no director has been brought on board for the exciting project, yet.

More Marvel-lous updates!

While not much else is known at the time about the Don Cheadle-starrer, Armor Wars, there are some other projects under MCU's Phase Four that are coming to the screen very soon. Marvel's animated series, What If...? is currently airing on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, with two episodes already out. The show will consist of nine episodes in total and will conclude on October 6, 2021.

In addition, Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releases on September 3, 2021 while, Eternals comes out on November 5, 2021.

