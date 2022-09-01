Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta is a notable artist who is gearing up to mark his Marvel debut with the American superhero movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While the fans are excited to watch the upcoming Marvel movie, Marvel artist Mike Deodato Jr’s latest post on social media left them fuming over the artist. As the fans began slamming the artist for his alleged body shaming post on Tenoch Huerta’s character Namor, the artist issued a note clarifying his side and stating how he was mocking the comic book character and not the actor.

Marvel artist reacts to netizens slamming him for his body shaming post

Marvel artist Mike Deodato Jr recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a long note in which he reacted to netizens’ slamming him for his last post in which he shared a nude picture of himself giving a glimpse of his toned back. He even added a similar picture of Tenoch Huerta from the film while comparing their bodies. In response to the backlash, the artist addressed the same and mentioned how his last post got out of hand because of internet haters. He then clarified by stating that he was mocking the comic book character, not the actor and added how he was targeting a fictional character in a movie and not a person in real life. He further claimed that accusations of him being racist were just dumb and it was not his intention to hurt anyone’s feelings, especially the actor in question.

The note read, “I recently made a joke about the appearance of a comic book character on screen that got out of hand because of internet haters. So let me clarify: -I was mocking the comic book character, not the actor. It could be CGI, a muppet or a robot there, I was targeting a fictional character in a movie, not a person in real life. -I had no idea who was the actor nor his ethnicity. It wouldn't change a thing for me even if he was from Brasil like myself. So the accusations of me being racist are just dumb. It was not my intention to hurt anyone's feelings, especially the actor in question, who, I am sure will do a great job with the character. Back to the drawing board. ( with pants this time ).” (sic)

The upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is helmed by Ryan Coogler. The movie is in the fourth phase of the MCU and will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@mikedeodato/@tenochhuerta