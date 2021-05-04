Marvel Entertainment Faces Lawsuit For Stealing 'Iron Man' And 'Ant Man' Designs

Marvel Entertainment has landed in trouble ever since a Montreal-based company titled Horizon Comics has sued them for stealing their designs. Horizon Comics allegedly stated that Marvel ripped off its Iron Man's suit and Ant-Man designs multiple times in the Avenger film series. Here is everything you need to know about the lawsuit faced by Disney and Marvel Entertainment.

Marvel and Disney face a lawsuit for stealing designs

According to a report by CTV News, a Montreal-based comic book company named Horizon Comics, owned by brothers Ben and Raymond Lai, have alleged that Marvel has stolen its designs in multiple Avengers movies. The lawsuit claims that Marvel and Disney used the comic company's designs and didn't take permission or provide compensation for the same. The lawsuit also stated that they are suing for damages and want an injunction to put an end to this deliberate and persistent infringement and to order the defendants to pay compensatory and punitive damages to the plaintiff, in addition to Horizon’s costs, including solicitor-client costs.

Back in the year 2013, Horizon Comics had filed a lawsuit claiming that Iron Man's suit in Iron Man 3, which released in 2013, was strikingly similar to the suit worn by a Caliban, one of the characters portrayed in Horizon’s Works Radix 1. Their lawsuit was partially dismissed and reached a non-infringement conclusion. The new complaint also added that Marvel’s Ant-Man and Wasp characters also infringe on the design of one of Horizon’s characters in Radix 2.

The suit stated that neither Horizon nor the Lai brothers have provided any form of consent, explicit or implied, for the reproduction of their works, and to the contrary, Horizon previously instituted a full legal action in the United States to enforce its rights in part of the works. It further added that after the first legal claim, Marvel infringed Horizon’s copyright in an even more egregious manner. The Lai brothers also added that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology copied one of the Radix characters in 2002 to get a $50 million grant but they did not sue because they publicly apologized and acknowledged their mistake but with Marvel, the mistake is repeated time and again.

Image Credits: Marvel Entertainment Youtube