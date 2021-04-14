Marvel Fans Sign Petition To Recast Chadwick Boseman's Character T’Challa

Marvel fans around the world are signing a recently launched petition to bring to Marvel Studios attention that they want MCU’s T’Challa to be recast. T’Challa who is the king of Wakanda, aka Black Panther, was played by late actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 following his four-year-long battle with colon cancer. Read further and find out all that the petition mentions, and the reason for it to be started.

Marvel fans are petitioning for T’Challa to be recast; read here for details

The Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had earlier revealed that there aren’t any plans to recast for the role as Black Panther II is about to arrive in theatres. Most of the fans were okay with this, however, some of them are now sharing their opinions and saying that it is important to have another actor portray the role. Emmanuel Noisette, who goes by the name E-Man Movie Reviews on Change.org has written on the petition page, “If Marvel Studios removes T’Challa, it would be at the expense of the audiences (especially Black boys and men) who saw themselves in him. That also includes the millions of fans who were inspired by the character as well,” and further added “By not recasting, it could stifle the opportunity for one of the most popular, leading Black superheroes to add on to their legacy. The #1 way to kill a legend, is to stop telling their story”.

As of this moment, the petition has received 3841 likes, with the goal set at 5k signatures. Further elaborating his perspective to have T’Challa recast, E-Man writes, “#RecastTChalla is not a call to replace Chadwick Boseman. No one could ever do that. This petition is merely asking to continue the portrayal of T’Challa in the MCU. #RecastTChalla is a call to fulfil the role that Chadwick Boseman worked so hard for the world to see”.

He also mentions how this character important for Black History and should not be killed off and wrote, “As the first Black superhero in mainstream comics and the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), T’Challa is literally Black history. He was created in 1966, during the Civil Rights era, to be the embodiment of positive Black representation. His character was also instrumental in uplifting Black female characters such as Storm, the Dora Milaje, and his own sister Shuri. There is no more positive form of representation in Black culture than strong Black men and women supporting one another”.

Promo Source: Chadwick Boseman Instagram