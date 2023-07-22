Marvel In Trouble? Robert Downey Jr Statement About Audiences 'moving On' Suggests So

Robert Downey Jr. is the man behind Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)'s famous superhero Tony Stark/Iron Man. However, in a recent interview, the actor made a surprising statement about the futre of superhero films.

Robert Downey Jr. was recently seen in Oppenheimer.

The stars Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt in the lead roles.

It was released on Friday (July 21).

Audiences eventually move on, says Robert Downey Jr.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Avengers star opened up about his recently released film Oppenheimer. During the conversation, he delved into his career spanning over five decades and talked about Iron Man (2008). The film marked the beginning of the MCU. He said that he has observed that audiences are "incredibly dynamic,". They embrace various genres but "eventually move on".

"As an artist, it becomes essential to consistently surpass their expectations and offer them something new," said the actor.

Downey Jr added the entertainment industry is currently in an "interesting spot" as no one can judge what will click with the audience. The actor concluded by acknowledging that superhero films have dominated the industry for a long time. However, the audiences now don't want to watch such movies.

Robert Downey Jr. bid adieu to Tony Stark / Iron Man in 2019

The actor starred as Tony Stark / Iron Man in the hit film Iron Man (2008). He reprised his role in films Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

With Avengers: Endgame (2019), the actor bid farewell to his iconic character. Going by recent statements, he may not return to MCU anytime soon.