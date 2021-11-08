Marvel Movies To Arrive On Disney+ In IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio On Disney+ Day

13 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, including latest Shang-Chi And The Legend Of Ten Rings, is all set to arrive on Disney+ on Disney+ Day. Fans will be able to stream some of their favourite Marvel movies in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio at home with IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ starting from November 12.

Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to arrive on Disney+ in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio

The 13 MCU movies will soon be available for audiences to watch in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio at home through Disney+. The movies include the premiere of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings on November 12 as well as other fan-favourite Marvel movies like Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow.

Michael Paull, President of Disney+ and ESPN+ in a statement released on the official page of Marvel said, "Disney, Marvel Studios, and IMAX have collaborated for years to bring the world’s most popular films to the big screen, and on Friday we’ll start to bring IMAX technology to subscribers with IMAX Enhanced viewing in the Disney+ app. We’re thrilled to create new value for Marvel fans and audiences on Disney+, and we’re looking forward to offer, even more, IMAX Enhanced functionality in the future."

Disney via their social media handles have since then confirmed that the Disney Day event will also include new Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucas film specials coming to the streaming platform. Other special programmes set for November 12 on Disney Day include a Marvel Special Look at Phase Four and new specials from The Simpsons, Star Wars and Frozen.

Meanwhile, MCU's phase four has begun in full swing and the studio has several films lined starting from 2021 to 2023. Disney recently announced the release date of a few MCU movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Untitled Indiana Jones movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would be shifted. Here are the dates of upcoming MCU releases-

Image: Instagram/@shangchi/@avengers