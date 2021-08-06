Marvel Outs New Posters For Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings; Take A Look Below

Following Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Four plan, Destin Daniel Cretton's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is gearing up for its release in September this year. Introducing Marvel's first-ever Asian superhero, the movie will take the audience on its protagonist's journey of realizing his powers. Marvel has been vamping up the promotion of the forthcoming movie on social media platforms as they recently released new posters on Instagram.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings new poster

MCU's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a highly awaited movie as the audience will witness the first-ever Asian superhero, played by Canadian actor Simu Liu. Taking to their official Instagram account, Marvel released a series of posters showing off the charged up powers of the multiple superheroes in the movie. The posters featured Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Awkwafina as Katy, Tony Leung as Wenwu, Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, Meng'er Zhang as Xialing, and Fala Chen as Jiang Li.

Sharing the poster, MCU wrote, 'Check out the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios' @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Experience it in theatres September 3!'. They also released the teaser of the upcoming movie writing, 'Experience the origin of Marvel's next hero'. The teaser gave a sneak peek at Simu Liu's high octane actions and stunts, fueling fans' anticipation.

The movie will revolve around the journey of Shang-Chi, a skilled Martial artist trained to become an assassin at the Ten Rings organization. After leaving the organization, Shang-Chi soon realises that his past has not left him as he is again drawn to the organisation only to realise his hidden superpowers.

More on Marvel's Phase 4

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would mark Marvel's second movie after Black Widow to be released in theatres under MCU's phase four. The next movies on the list are Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hawkeye, Ms Marvel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. The movies are slated to be released systematically from 2021 to 2023.

IMAGE- MARVEL'S INSTAGRAM

