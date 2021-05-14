Marvel Phase 4: Here Are Some Of The Highly Anticipated Films Missing From The List

The announcement of MCU’s Phase 4 has come as a major update for Marvel fandom all over the world. Marvel Studios has revealed the projects that they will be focusing on in the next few years to come. While most of the films announced in the Phase 4 were expected by fans, a few of the films that had been highly anticipated by them have been left out from this list by the studios for the time being. Following is a list of movies that are missing from Marvel Phase 4 list.

Films missing in Marvel Phase 4

Avengers 5

Avengers is considered to be the top spin-off series in the MCU, as all the superheroes come together as a team to fight supervillains. Avengers: Endgame was the last instalment of this series, which saw the departure of quite a few major characters. While it was expected that the series will return with another instalment starring new characters, the film has been left out of Phase 4. There has been no word yet from the studios about when to expect the film.

Deadpool 3

Deadpool is among the highly quirky and entertaining characters of Marvel Studios, played by actor Ryan Reynolds. Two instalments of this franchise have already been brought for the audience, and it has been three years since the previous film was released. Despite high anticipation among fans, Deadpool 3 has been left out from the list and there is no update as of yet about when it would be arriving.

Blade

MCU’s Phase 4 has introduced quite a few new characters including She-Hulk. However, there has been no inclusion of Blade, which was said to be in the works In the Sand Diego Comic-Con that took place in 2019, it was announced that Mahershala Ali would be playing the titular character. Further details about this project are now awaited.

Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four has brought more characters from Marvel comics on-screen previously. However, Marvel Studios has no plans of bringing the characters back on screen for the time being, as it was excluded from the list as well. While this project has been highly demanded by fans, Marvel is yet to reveal its plans to bring it on screen.

Marvel phase 4 movie release dates!! pic.twitter.com/wpf20mEnvf — Pigster (@PigsterWithAnX) May 3, 2021

IMAGE: 'AVENGERS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.