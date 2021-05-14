Marvel Phase 4: Know What It Is And The Content That Is Set To Release Soon

The Marvel Cinematic Universe demonstrates no signs of slowing down anytime soon, and now that the Infinity Saga is completed, the studio is ready to launch a new phase with new and returning characters, as well as the addition of new TV shows, which will set it apart from previous phases. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) started in 2008 with Jon Favreau's Iron Man, which debuted Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark and established the tone for what would become a vast universe of Marvel characters. Since then, the MCU has released over 20 films, with several more in the works.

What is Marvel Phase 4 and what are the upcoming Marvel movies?

The first three phases of the MCU were devoted to developing the characters who would direct the Infinity Saga on their quest to prevent Thanos (Josh Brolin) from obtaining any of the Infinity Stones, as well as the Infinity Gauntlet. With Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the MCU achieved its pinnacle with all protagonists from this universe collaborating to stop Thanos and eventually undo the snap and kill him and his troops for good. Spider-Man: Far From Home, the final film in the Infinity Saga, gave audiences a glimpse of the MCU after the snap, even without Iron Man. Although Marvel Phase 4 and onward will keep bringing fresh characters from Marvel Comics to the silver screen and share stories of characters who have just had one or two solo films so far, it will also be somewhat distinct from everything the first phases of the MCU did. Phase 4 will add a range of content for people to enjoy, both on and off-screen. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision have already kickstarted Phase 4.

Most of the latest title and release date details in the MCU is for sequels, heavily promoting films with existing characters. The Marvels might be one of the most exciting features on the MCU Phase 4 slate, as it will not only reintroduce Brie Larson's Carol Danvers but also continue the narratives of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who were introduced in WandaVision and Ms Marvel, respectively. In the description of The Marvels, their roles are teased by their logos being part of Captain Marvel. Still, as the first Eternals film footage and the addition of the Marvel Studios Fantastic Four logo teased, there are brand new elements to look up to in Marvel's Phase 4. Along with Black Panther 2, Ant-Man 3, and Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Marvel Studios has a solid strategy for Phase 4 of the MCU, and fans are eager to learn more about the forthcoming films.

IMAGE: MARVEL'S INSTAGRAM

