Marvel Entertainment has just released the official trailer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie releases later this year and fans have some excited reactions to the trailer, in the comments. Scroll along to take a look at the video and what fans have to say.

Marvel releases Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer; fans are impressed

Up next for all the Marvel fans out there is the movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which releases on Friday. September 3, 2021. The movie’s trailer just arrived on YouTube on June 25, 2021, and fans say, ‘they didn’t know they wanted this,' while appreciating the diversity that the entertainment company is showcasing. Take a look at some of the comments under the trailer.

Reactions on the trailer,

More about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The upcomer will see Shang-Chi as a lead character and will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton with a screenplay written by David Callaham and Andrew Lanham. The movie will star Simu Liu in the titular role, along with Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. The story will see Shang-Chi coming face-to-face with his past, post his association with the Ten Rings organization.

The movie will be bankrolled by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is based on the Shang-Chi comics, penned by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin. It will have music by Joel P. West, cinematography by Bill Pope and Nat Sanders, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir as well as Harry Yoon on-board as editors.

As per LA Times, the first shooting schedule of the movie began in February 2020 at the Fox Studios in Sydney, Australia. Alongside, some sequences were shot on location in New South Wales, with the working title as Steamboat. Cretton chose Bill Pope, as cinematographer as he wanted a filmmaker who could be naturalistic but heightened. The movie took a halt, sometime in Mid-March 2020, due to precautions being taken for the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie was earlier set to release on May 7, 2021.

Image: Marvel Studios/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.