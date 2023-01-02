Marvel Star Jeremy Renner In 'Critical But Stable Condition' After Meeting With Accident

Jeremy Renner has suffered injuries after experiencing a weather-related accident while snowplowing, reported Deadline. The Marvel star is in a "critical but stable condition," according to his spokesperson.

Renner is the star of 'The Mayor of Kingstown' and 'Hawkeye.' The actor has also been part of Marvel's 'Avengers' and 'Captain America' films.

According to the actor's spokesperson, Jeremy was airlifted to the hospital. His family is currently with him in the hospital. The 51-year-old actor is receiving excellent care.

"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," the spokesperson said.

Jeremy, who is a two-time Oscars nominee, reportedly owns a house in Mt Rose-Ski Tahoe, which is about 25 miles from Reno. The region saw a winter storm hit on New Year's Eve, which resulted in 35,000 homes losing power as of this morning.

The actor bagged an Oscar nomination for his work in the 2010 film 'The Hurt Locker' and 'The Town' in 2011.

Season 2 of Jeremy's 'Mayor of Kingstown' is all set to premiere on Paramount+ on January 15.