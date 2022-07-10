Marvel Studios Adds THIS New Superhero To Their Official Logo; See Pic

Marvel Studios is currently basking in the success of its back-to-back offerings. From Ms. Marvel to Moon Knight, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded its world and has managed to take fans on a thrilling adventurous journey by bringing forward the diverse stories of superheroes from different worlds. With the studio introducing new superheroes in the MCU world, it seems like they have made some changes in their opening logo too and added a new character to it.

Marvel Studios adds Ms Marvel to their opening logo

Marvel Studios' last offering Thor: Love and Thunder is scoring some impressive numbers at the box office. The highly anticipated film made its way to the theatres on 7 July 2022 and since then fans have been flocking the theatres to witness the return of the God of Thunder.

However, one of the eagle-eyed fans who went to see the movie spotted a change in the official opening logo of Marvel studios. The logo featured Iman Vellani's Ms Marvel. Sharing a snip of the same on Twitter, the fan wrote in the caption, "#MsMarvel appears in the new Marvel Studios logo for #ThorLoveAndThunder."

Here, take a look:

#MsMarvel appears in the new Marvel Studios logo for #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/yDxSFSswGh — AVATAR OF SCARLET WITCH (@QUEENSCARLETWI1) July 7, 2022

For the unversed, the Ms. Marvel series initially premiered on Disney+ last month and ever since its inception it has emerged as one of the highest-rated MCU series on the streaming giant.

More about Ms Marvel

The highly-appreciated series introduces Pakistani-Canadian debutant Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel. It chronicles Kamala's life after she discovers her superpowers while staying in Jersey City where she faces new challenges every day. The other cast of the show includes Farhan Akthar, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah as Kamran, Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, and many others. It consists of six episodes and will conclude on July 13. The show is directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Mohan, and Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy.

Image: Shutterstock