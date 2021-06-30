Marvel Studios Drops New Poster Of Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow'; Take A Look

Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming superhero flick Black Widow is all set to grace the screens from July 9. Ahead of its release which is just 10 days away, Marvel Studios unveiled a new official poster of the Scarlett Johansson starrer. The new official poster also features the entire cast of Black Widow.

Marvel Studios drops new official poster of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow

Marvel Studios took to their Twitter account on Tuesday, June 29 to release a new poster for the highly anticipated film. The poster features the entire ensemble cast with Scarlett Johansson taking the front and centre with the other cast members surrounding her. Check out the new poster below.

Check out the official poster for Marvel Studios' #BlackWidow! Tickets and pre-orders available now. Experience it in 10 days on July 9. https://t.co/yX8cRx4Xcv pic.twitter.com/q63fonEtmH — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 29, 2021

Netizens can't keep calm over the new Black Widow poster

The Marvel fans were thrilled to see the new poster of Black Widow and shared their excitement for the same in the comments. The netizens shared that they are awaiting the film's release and can't wait to see Scarlett Johansson slay on the screen. Take a look at the reactions left by netizens to the new poster below.

OMG IT LOOKS SO GOODpic.twitter.com/vMylzGjyn0 — lily 🤡 | STREAM 📌 (@mydreamerlife) June 29, 2021

Yes can't wait to see it at home!, with no people talking no cellphone ringing with no one texting or checking ig and my ears not hurtingafter because of the overwhelming loud speaker! , oh and NO COViD-19 ! — JL Plays (@ThatGuyJorgeL) June 29, 2021

OH MY GODD AHHHH pic.twitter.com/armhcfNKAO — aisha ✵ ‎⧗ (@evanslarsons) June 29, 2021

Great poster! 🖤 #BlackWidow is looking fabulous in her white suit, can't wait to finally see her in action. pic.twitter.com/WDkXAbYi2F — Waz Jadwiga (@wazjadwiga) June 29, 2021

More about Black Widow

Due to her character's death in Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow will be going back in time and will explore the events between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. With the Avengers breaking up with Natasha being left alone, she will turn to her former chosen family to help her in confronting her past demons.

Directed by Cate Shortland, the movie also stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and David Harbour as Alexei Shostokoff AKA Red Guardian who were a part of Black Widow's former family making them the core four. Apart from them, the movie also features O.T. Fagbenle, William Hurt, and Ray Winstone. The movie is set to release in theatres in theatres on July 9 and on Disney+ in the US with premiere access, which means subscribers of the Disney owned OTT platform will have to pay an extra amount to watch the film at their homes. Watch the trailer of the movie right below.

IMAGE: STILL FROM 'BLACK WIDOW' TRAILER

